MANSFIELD, Massachusetts, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, and Goldfield Telecom, a leading nationwide distributor and integrator of telecommunications networking equipment, today announced that the companies are partnering on E-Rate network upgrade projects across the United States.
Goldfield Telecom will leverage Telco Systems' E-Rate networking solution to pursue E-Rate funded projects and will focus on upgrading school district and campus Ethernet network capacities from 1Gbps to 10Gbps and 100Gbps. This upgraded infrastructure promotes connected education while also supporting school security and video surveillance initiatives.
Telco Systems' best-in-suite E-Rate solution is based on a broad portfolio of aggregation and demarcation platforms with end-to-end MPLS support. The company's T-Marc product line is optimized for campus Ethernet service applications utilizing "any port, any role" to support multiple services and maximize deployment flexibility.
Goldfield Telecom and Telco Systems have recently completed a joint E-Rate project that combines education connectivity with video surveillance at a school district in Kentucky. For this project, Goldfield Telecom built a network that allows video surveillance control at the headquarters of the Morgan County School Board. The Morgan County schools then deployed over 650 cameras and other surveillance equipment across the buildings and campuses of nine schools across the county.
"Telco Systems is an ideal partner for these valuable E-Rate projects due to the high quality of the company's product portfolio and expert professional services teams," said Troy Seaba, Vice President at Goldfield Telecom. "With Telco Systems' carrier-grade solutions, we are able to deliver both improved connectivity for school districts and enhanced security for students and staff."
To support the high bandwidth and load requirements of the video signals and connected education programs, Goldfield Telecom upgraded the Morgan Country school district's Ethernet network to a 10Gbps single transport network with carrier-grade resiliency. The video signals are now backhauled over the Ethernet network using Telco Systems' T-Marc 3348 demarcation devices and aggregated with the company's T-Metro 8001 Cloud gateway platform.
"We are proud to be advancing connected education with network expansions and upgrades, here in the United States and around the world," stated John Ryan, Vice President of Sales and General Manager for North America at Telco Systems. "We are committed to working with our local partners and delivering our solution for E-Rate projects that help millions of students improve their education and increase their security while pursuing it."
Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV, and uCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured networks for mobile backhaul, business services, and cloud networking. Telco Systems end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities, and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC). To learn more, visit Telco Systems at www.telco.com.
Goldfield Telecom is a national leader of independent distribution for cutting-edge telecommunications equipment, installation, integration and distribution. We are committed to assisting customers in reaching their competitive goals by offering proven technology solutions with value added pricing. Goldfield Telecom provides solutions to ILECs, CLECs, Wireless carriers, K-12 Schools, Municipalities and Universities. For more information, please visit www.goldtelecom.com.
