NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf Bettor, the most complete betting app for avid golfers launched today on the Apple App Store. Representing the culmination of a year of planning and development, the mobile app will also be available on Google Play June 1.
Golf Bettor is the product of two brothers, Graham and Emmett McGee, who began outlining the solution to address the frustrations of their dad and his friends over the absence of a great app to track their bets at the golf course. As college students, they were both familiar with Microsoft Excel and believed that they could develop a program to manage the multitude of games they observed.
"Tackling a solution to golf betting seemed a bit inane but once we started the programming and project management of it, we were pretty committed to see it through," said Graham McGee, a Junior at Southern Methodist University. His brother Emmett is a Sophomore at neighboring Texas Christian University. He said, "The nuances of the side games played most often made for pretty interesting and complex Excel formulas. When we moved to communicating the requirements to a development team, we knew we had the potential to build a great app".
Golf Bettor launches with 12 distinct game formats, each with 5 – 10 possible options to customize the bets. The app supports play at 20,000 courses in the United States and Canada and with data for nearly 90,000 tee boxes, there are over 5 million possible game configurations at launch.
The app also supports in-game communication that was previously unavailable. Multiple foursomes can play, score and bet one another with each foursome seeing the scores loaded in real-time and the resulting bet tallies. And with a unique Game Viewer code, people who are not even at the course can follow along with the scores and bets as well.
Golf Bettor's game formats at launch are Stroke Play, Match Play, Nassau, Skins, Wolf, Nine Dot, Six Dot, Vegas, Pot of Gold, Junk Bets, Bingo Bango Bongo, and Scorecard Only. The app is available for a free 60-day trial, after which users pay an annual subscription of $9.99. It is available immediately on iOS via the Apple Store and will be available in Android via Google Play on June 1, 2020. The app is available at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/golf-bettor/id1506651354?ls=1.
More information can be found at www.rgb-golf.com or https://www.instagram.com/golfbettorapp/ and https://www.facebook.com/GolfBettor/.
