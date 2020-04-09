NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Masters' absence from golf's spring schedule is felt by fans everywhere, just about the only thing missing from GOLF's 2020 Masters week coverage are peach ice cream sandwiches and a manual leaderboard.
Even without a Green Jacket on the line, GOLF's Masters week programming, sponsored by Michelob Ultra, fills the void with an unparalleled salute to the tournament and its magical blend of tradition, personality, and some of the most inspiring moments in sports.
So pack your pimento cheese sandwiches and smell those azaleas—GOLF is delivering more than 50 pieces of original Masters-themed content across its platforms throughout the rest of April.
Special Masters week coverage on the GOLF and GOLF.com platforms include:
The Masters That Never Was. Two of the most celebrated golf writers in the business – GOLF senior writers Alan Shipnuck and Michael Bamberger – bring the Masters to life with fictional coverage of how the Masters Tournament might have played out had it been conducted this week at Augusta National Golf Club. With daily installments arriving each evening, our intrepid reporters will file creative accounts of the day's imagined action at Augusta. From the sights and sounds of practice rounds to the Green Jacket ceremony, Shipnuck and Bamberger will deliver captivating coverage of the greatest Masters that never happened!
Live from Masters Sunday. On what would have been Masters Sunday, GOLF's roster of industry-insiders and writers come together for a live-stream event, re-watching Tiger Woods' epic 15th major victory. A year after Tiger's triumphant return to Butler Cabin, GOLF's pundits and personalities will reflect on all the drama and suspense of that historic Sunday in April. With special guests joining the virtual clubhouse conversation, GOLF's Sunday live-stream is this year's Masters appointment viewing.
A Podcast Unlike Any Other. Sean Zak relives the magic of Augusta National through this nostalgic podcast in which GOLF editors re-watch old Masters broadcasts offering insight and humor into Masters moments of the past.
Additional Content Online and in Print
Through additional content on GOLF.com and across the GOLF platforms, readers will:
- Discover how Tiger Woods' strategies and club selections on Augusta National's final nine holes changed from 1997 to 2019.
- Take a deep dive into Augusta's treacherous 12th hole, which has dashed the hopes of many would-be Masters champions in the event's 84-year run.
- Delve into original, exclusive photographs of Augusta National from GOLF's chief visuals editor Christian Hafer.
In addition, GOLF's Masters coverage includes 43 pages in the print edition of the magazine, with stories on Ben Crenshaw's captivating win in the 1995 Masters and the clubs Ben Hogan carried in his bag in his 1953 championship. You'll also travel back in time with Rudy Duran, Tiger Woods' first golf teacher, to uncover how he molded the prodigy who grew up to be a five-time Masters winner.
Join GOLF in celebrating the Masters and the game we love across GOLF platforms throughout April.
