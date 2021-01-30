SOUTH FREEPORT, Maine, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoMarketing is proud to announce their newest Client, Casco Totes of South Freeport, Maine. Casco Totes creates fun, high quality handbags, accessories and pillows using material from sails for sailing vessels. Eric Baldwin, owner of world-famous North Sails of South Freeport, Maine, started creating the artistic handbags and products out of high-quality sail material over thirty years ago.
"We had all these beautiful sail remnants lying around and decided to create something beautiful and fun that celebrated to enjoyment and beauty our North Sails bring to our Clients, but on a smaller scale. The results were these Totes and other accessories we offer, they are more popular than we ever thought," said Eric Baldwin.
Casco Totes hired GoMarketing to create a new design and storefront for their products. "We were approached by the great people of Casco and we discussed their needs and goals and are honored to work with them to help grow their business online," said Lance Grove of GoMarketing. "E-Commerce and Design are two of our strongest offerings and we have a great deal of experience in the clothing and accessories field having worked with several clothing companies, including Tom James Co., and Revgear to name a couple," Lance Grove added.
GoMarketing will be designing and building a new proprietary mobile responsive WordPress website with a new E-Commerce shop utilizing the Woo Commerce system or similar. The goal will be to offer a beautiful shopping experience for Casco Totes' customers and to reflect the products in a new display.
"With the advent of the Covid restrictions nationwide, online retail portals have become critically important for overall retail sales," said Richard Uzelac, CEO of GoMarketing Inc. "All businesses that sell products in 2021 can increase their sales and margins by hosting a professional, well sorted E-Commerce Shop right on their company websites. Many consumers are trending to buying products directly from the manufacturers/retailers websites to better support these smaller local businesses," Richard Uzelac added.
Based out of Thousand Oaks, California, GoMarketing uses the following mission statement to deliver digital marketing results to their clients: "Understand. Engage. Succeed. Grow." Acting as digital marketing professionals within a wide range of industry sectors, the GoMarketing team specializes in many Services, including SEO, content strategy, website design and development, and more. GoMarketing provides a full suite of marketing solutions that generate online leads and sales for businesses throughout the country. For more information about their custom marketing plans, contact GoMarketing directly at 805.413.7893 or visit GoMarketing.
About Richard Uzelac, CEO of GoMarketing
Founder of GoMarketing and RealtyTech Inc., Richard Uzelac is an Emmy award-winning graphics producer, former Director of Realtor.com, and sits on several boards of directors. Richard Uzelac's GoMarketing works with Corporations and Small Businesses to generate exposure, sales and improve online reputation. Mr. Richard Uzelac is also available as a Technology Speaker, Seminar Provider and Business Consultant. For more information, contact Richard Uzelac at 805.413.7893.
Media Contact
Richard Uzelac, GoMarketing.com, 805-413-7893, Richard@GoMarketing.com
SOURCE GoMarketing