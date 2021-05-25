NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, GoNoodle launches its newest game, Coach Terry's Touchdown!, powered by Fuel Up to Play 60. This new, free game brings the same energy to get kids jumping, ducking, dodging, and holding a pose while creating positivity for millions of kids and families.
"As we emerge from the pandemic, we have seen the significant impact it has had on our kids, from raised levels of stress and depression to lack of movement based on all Zoom/no PE," says KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "Families are searching for safe, compelling entertainment that inspires kids to move. Our mission aligns with Fuel Up to Play 60 and America's Dairy Farmers as we all have the same goal to find joyful, fun ways to get kids physically, mentally, and emotionally healthier."
Coach Terry's Touchdown! brings kiddos' and families' love of the game right into their home. GoNoodle Character Coach Terry, will focus their energy as they jog down the field, duck to avoid flying foam fingers, and collect milk, yogurt, and smoothies to keep their energy up and win bonus points as they try to score as many touchdowns as possible in 60 seconds. At the end of each level, they can celebrate with a victory dance and a virtual smoothie.
"Fuel Up to Play 60 has always been committed to working with parents, educators and students to make healthy changes in schools, communities and their own bodies," said Anne Warden, Executive Vice President of Youth Programs at Dairy Management Inc. "This shared commitment is why we've partnered with both GoNoodle and the NFL to create another fun and engaging way for kids to power up with delicious dairy while staying active!"
This new mini-game will be the first game within the GoNoodle Games suite that lets players directly challenge a friend or family member to compete using a split screen within the game. Kids will now be able to battle their siblings and friends, making the game an interactive activity where families can move together.
Coach Terry's Touchdown! joins eight other games in GoNoodle's free, kid-loved, parent-approved app available on iOS and Android. Sign-up for the Good Energy newsletter to receive weekly updates on new videos, tools, and blog posts as we add them. Also, visit Good Energy For Grownups or follow GoNoodle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.
About GoNoodle:
GoNoodle is a fast-growing, media, and technology company committed to creating joy, wellness, and self-discovery in kids (and the adults who love them). We make videos and games that get kids up and moving and focus on their physical and mental health. GoNoodle is in millions of homes and 80 percent of U.S. public elementary schools. Kids love it because it's fun. Teachers love it because it engages students and reinforces curriculum. Parents love it because it turns screen time into active time. To learn more, visit http://www.gonoodle.com.
About Fuel Up to Play 60:
Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by the National Football League (NFL) and National Dairy Council (NDC), which was founded by America's dairy farmers, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Fuel Up to Play 60 is designed to engage and empower youth to take action for their own health by implementing long-term, positive changes for themselves and their schools. The program additionally encourages youth to consume nutrient-rich foods (low-fat and fat-free dairy, fruits, vegetables and whole grains) and achieve at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. As a result of the program, 14 million students are making better food choices and 18 million are more physically active. Fuel Up to Play 60 is further supported by several health and nutrition organizations: Action for Healthy Kids, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Association/Foundation, National Hispanic Medical Association, National Medical Association and School Nutrition Association. Visit FuelUpToPlay60.com to learn more.
