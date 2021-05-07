NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, GoNoodle is launching a branded-game within Roblox. GoNoodle Hide and Seek will lead kids through two different Hide and Seek Champ worlds: Squatchy's Forest and Om Petalhead's Magical Garden. In each, players will compete against each other or team up in three different game-play types.
"Our hope is that our new game can be a connector for parents and kids as a newly shared passion, while sparking kids to be outdoors playing Hide and Seek with friends in real life this summer," says KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "Roblox is a popular place to play, and we hope to bring the same good energy kids can find in the classroom and at home into Roblox."
GoNoodle Hide and Seek is the first step in GoNoodle's vision of building movement into Roblox. When GoNoodle started making movement videos, parents looked at kid screen time as an entirely sedentary option for their kids. Now, the company has changed that by making screen time active time.
"As Roblox has gained popularity among GoNoodle's core audience of kids, we've heard from parents that Roblox play is now a big part of how kids are spending their time," says Ann Howard, Vice President of Product at GoNoodle. "Like we did with video, GoNoodle is trying to innovate on this new platform, to understand how to get kids moving - physically, mentally, emotionally - within Roblox, an environment that is mostly consumptive right now."
GoNoodle is starting with some nostalgia - a GoNoodle Hide and Seek game that lets kids play this neighborhood favorite in Roblox with friends and their favorite GoNoodle Champs. To start, GoNoodle hopes playing GoNoodle Hide and Seek on Roblox will inspire kids to get outside, take a hike, visit a botanical garden, or do some planting with their families as they see the awesome GoNoodle forest and garden worlds in Roblox.
Players who join GoNoodle Hide and Seek on Roblox play as their own avatar in the GoNoodle lobby inside the Champiverse. McPufferson will be in the lobby to guide players to choose the game they want to play. The lobby is a fun, social place to explore - with a shop, leaderboards, and a countdown so players know when the next game will start.
"As the capabilities change within Roblox, GoNoodle will continue its mission to get kids moving," said Marisa Gallagher, Chief Consumer Officer of GoNoodle. "We'll work to build new worlds within Roblox that increase health, wellness, positivity, learning, joy, and self-discovery for kids."
