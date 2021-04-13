NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connecting our kids with friends has changed drastically in the last year. It has come to mean so much more than physical togetherness. Teachers and parents have been tasked with finding trusted and safe resources online to keep their kids active, engaged, and connected - and the kids of this generation are now avid and experienced users of video chat platforms. With kids more interested in video chat-like experiences, GoNoodle has created a new live-action video series, Squatchy Talk, that promotes positivity, silliness, and curiosity.
Squatchy Talk embraces the positives of a video chat - peeking into the world of someone you care about - to create an experience that is relatable and exciting for kids. With a hijacked web-cam and equipment Squatchy finds in the woods, the beloved Champ begins to connect with the world beyond his forest. As children start to come back together, Squatchy Talk offers inventive ways for classrooms and homes to connect virtually, in a safe space, or together for laughter, song, and dance.
"Squatchy Talk represents the good energy and positivity GoNoodle is committed to bringing into the world," says KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "Squatchy and his pals, through their wild, kid-like energy, encourage curiosity and mindfulness. They'll also touch on topics that are relevant and important to parents and their kids today and in the future."
The new series will engage kids in a lively exploration of relatable themes using music, dance, humor, and moments of mindfulness. As the world continues to evolve, Squatchy and his quirky pals will get kids thinking, moving, and squatching along as they explore the world and all of its unknowns together.
"The concept for Squatchy Talk was born out of COVID-restrictions within the production industry, but as we worked on the videos, Squatchy Talk became so much larger than that," says Jan Fleming, Chief Creative/Content Officer of GoNoodle. "The character, along with his friends Tom the Turkey and Ranger Buddy, are full of wonder, life, and positivity. We've seen these same characteristics reflected back from the GoNoodle community over the last, very rough, year. Now, as we all see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, we hope Squatchy can be an elixir for families and educators looking to amp up the good energy in their lives as we head into the summer."
The first two Squatchy Talk videos - Finding Squatchy and SQUATCHY TALK: Chicken Dance? - are now live on GoNoodle. Additional videos will be released in the weeks and months to come. Please sign up for weekly emails here, visit Good Energy, or follow GoNoodle on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to stay up-to-date on new GoNoodle videos and resources.
About GoNoodle:
GoNoodle is a media and technology company with a suite of active engagement products for kids and the adults who love them. Created by social-emotional learning experts, GoNoodle is dedicated to empowering next-generation humans and helping the grown-ups who love them positively charge every day with Good Energy. Used in millions of homes and four-out-of-five U.S. public elementary schools, GoNoodle's interACTIVE content that can energize, focus, calm, or cheer up. To turn screen time into active time, convert any space to play space, and make every time the best time - there's a GoNoodle for that - visit http://www.gonoodle.com to get started. Headquartered everywhere kids are.
Media Contact
Julie Crabill, GoNoodle, 4082195617, press@gonoodle.com
SOURCE GoNoodle