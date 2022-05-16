For a second consecutive year, Goose Digital, Canada's leading marketing performance agency, today announced that they have been recognized as a Best Workplace in Canada. Landing at #24 of the Top 100 Best Workplaces™ with Under 50 Employees, Goose Digital received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis by Great Place to Work®.
For a second consecutive year, Goose Digital, Canada's leading marketing performance agency, today announced that they have been recognized as a Best Workplace in Canada. Landing at #24 of the Top 100 Best Workplaces™ with Under 50 Employees, Goose Digital received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis by Great Place to Work®.
Despite the challenges of operating a rapidly growing business throughout the pandemic, Goose Digital has focused on creating a transparent and collaborative environment for all staff to thrive in. Goose Digital has pivoted its workplace culture to include hybrid work schedules (in-person and remote), quarterly team building activities, and personalized career paths with ongoing professional development (project management, digital marketing, and more).
In addition to experiencing a record year for growth, Goose Digital has seen new highs in staff hired as well as promotions and career advancement opportunities. The company continues to create new roles and positions based on employee skill sets, experience, and individual interests.
"I'm so proud to see our organization named as a Best Workplace in Canada again for a second straight year. It's incredible to receive this recognition and feedback from a growing staff who, in some cases, have been added to the team in full remote circumstances. I'm also proud of the record number of promotions we've been able to announce as a result of our growth – it speaks to the caliber of our team and their commitment to driving impactful marketing programs," said Michael Turcsanyi, CEO and Founder of Goose Digital. "We remain focused on creating the best possible work environment for our team so they can continue to grow their careers while doing amazing work for our clients," said Turcsanyi.
The top workplaces rankings are based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.
About Great Place to Work®️:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at http://www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
About Goose Digital:
Goose Digital is Canada's leading marketing performance agency. We create marketing campaigns that align with business objectives to help organizations drive revenue growth and return on marketing investment. Our marketing services stretch across strategy, digital marketing and acquisition, and marketing operations/technology to deliver the cross-channel, cross-platform experiences modern audiences require. With over 100 certifications and counting, we work with leading marketing technologies and channels like Act-On, HubSpot, Salesforce (Marketing Cloud, Pardot), Marketo Engage (Adobe), Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more to bolster B2B and B2C organizations' marketing presence.
Goose Digital has offices in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver. For more information, visit http://www.goosedigital.com.
