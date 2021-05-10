TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- goREAL private equity real estate forum is transitioning to the online space with on-demand sessions offering attendees the utmost flexibility to access industry-specific original and curated content on their terms.
A flagship Club Series event, goREAL 2021 brings together leading real estate investment groups, asset managers, developers, family offices, top-tier lenders and advisories over an extensive agenda addressing pivotal issues that affect billions in private capital investments. The forum serves as a platform for deeper understanding of property market dynamics and the investment climate in North America.
With readily available and soon to be released sessions topping up the agenda, participants get to dabble into a wide spectrum of topics covering macro, fundamentals, portfolio strategies for major asset types, as well as construction trends and the lending environment.
To facilitate active, online collaboration amongst attendees, the goREAL platform incorporates features such as the DealRoom (a portal for sharing and viewing commercial real estate investment offerings and solutions) and the Network (a vetted real estate leaders directory). "In an increasingly digital ecosystem, it is critical to adopt tools and techniques that effectively respond to the evolving needs of investors. We are poised to avail of the opportunities presented to us by technology, and to convert them into solutions for our stakeholders" said Aren Sarikyan, President of The Club Series.
The forum is recognized for convening top of the line speakers and investment visionaries. This year's program features executives from leading U.S. and Canadian groups, including BentallGreenOak, The Carlyle Group, Oxford Properties, Ivanhoé Cambridge, KingSett Capital.
goREAL 2021 is proud to highlight its partnership with Yardi, a large industry-leading software solutions provider and developer of SaaS platform for all portfolio types and sizes of real estate organizations.
About The Club Series
The Club Series is an initiative of Canada-based PrivCap Resources Group. It offers an insightful, interactive, and deal-oriented platform for private capital leaders to explore innovative strategies for maximizing investment value across asset classes in North America. It presently runs three annual forums in real estate, private equity and venture capital.
