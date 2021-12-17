LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comparably recently announced their 2021 Small to Midsize Businesses Top CEOs. GR0 and Kevin Miller were named number 26, leading the majority of the top 100. It received such a high mark due to the diversity, culture, and great workplace that Kevin has helped cultivate at GR0. The company has grown tremendously in the pandemic and into 2021. It is hard to believe this agency only started less than two years ago.
Kevin Miller hopes that this is just the beginning for GR0. The company has already won Comparably awards for the best place for women, best in diversity, and best in work culture. As the company continues to provide its customers with the best placements on Google, it hopes to expand further into the digital marketing space. GR0 has been able to acquire top clients and will work to continue receiving A-List customers.
Comparably's method is based completely on the reviews of a company's own employees. Small to mid-sized companies are categorized as having fewer than 500 employees, large companies need to have more than 500 team members. GR0 is based in Los Angeles with employees based across the US. The business was established using remote work as the pandemic was raging in 2020, the same year that GR0 was also established.
GR0 is expected to grow exponentially in 2022 under Kevin. The teams are projected to hire about 4-8 people per month per team, potentially more depending on growth. Overall, Kevin has led GR0 passionately and has changed the way A-list clients are able to market themselves online and through Google.
Founding and building GR0 has never been easy work, but it's some of the most rewarding Kevin has ever done. Through hard work and strategic thinking, Kevin and Jon have nimbly maneuvered their company through difficulties, and have already found massive success and acclaim. In 2021, Kevin was awarded a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award as a top CEO and received a 100% approval rating from anonymous and voluntary employee reviews on Glassdoor.
The business is known for its tenacity and ability to grow and flourish, even under less-than-great circumstances. Kevin Miller was able to build a great remote business from scratch amidst a global pandemic.
GR0 is able to help any size company build its online presence. If you and your business are looking for expert advice and building SEO, look no further than GR0.
GR0 Agency:
The methods are new, but the philosophy is simple: GR0 will help your business make more money. With a hyper-focus on organic search, GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers. We have done it several times over and really feel like we are just getting started!
Media Contact
Emma Lombardi, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE GR0