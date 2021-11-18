ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Oneida Indian Nation announced today the grand opening of The Cove at Sylvan Beach is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022, ahead of Memorial Day Weekend and the official kickoff to summer. Designed for weeklong summer getaways with friends and family, The Cove is a brand-new $35 million vacation rental destination on Oneida Lake in Upstate New York featuring 70 contemporary and beautifully appointed two- and three-bedroom lakeside cottages and an extensive list of world-class amenities.
Beginning today, guests can make reservations by calling 877.667.COVE (2683).
The Cove's lakeside cottages are dog-friendly and available for weeklong rentals during the summer season. Early summer rates for a weekly cottage rental start at $2,485 and weekly rates during peak season start at $3,885. Each cottage rental will include:
- Pontoon boat
- Dedicated boat slip
- Fire-pit
- Gas grill
- Full-sized kitchen with all the essentials
- Open-concept living/dining area
- Wi-Fi
- Access to guest-only recreational areas including: an outdoor heated pool, a playground, and more
"The family fun experience of Sylvan Beach combined with The Cove's wide breadth of amenities ensure guests will enjoy their vacations at a destination unlike anything else in Upstate New York," said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. "We have meticulously designed this new property to ensure every inch of every cottage and every amenity is perfect for any size group wanting to find the perfect summer getaway."
The Cove will also include Sylvan Beach Supply Co., the destination's flagship store, for guests staying at the cottages and guests visiting Sylvan Beach for the day. With a fun day on the water in mind, Sylvan Beach Supply Co. will offer daily rentals of pontoon boats, bicycles, paddle boards, kayaks, canoes and water bikes. The market-style store will also offer ice cream, grab-and-go sandwiches and other food items, groceries, beer, sundries, fishing poles, tackle and more.
Guests interested in being the first to experience Upstate New York's newest vacation community on Oneida Lake this summer can reserve their cottages now by calling 877.667.COVE (2683).
The Cove at Sylvan Beach was created in partnership with Benchmark Development as part of the Oneida Indian Nation's continued investment in Upstate New York and Sylvan Beach, including The Lake House at Sylvan Beach, the Oneida Indian Nation's beachside dining and entertainment destination. The Lake House was a popular choice with visitors this summer, offering live entertainment, highly-acclaimed food, signature cocktails, the excitement of slot machines and more.
