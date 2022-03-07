LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grande Experiences, world leaders in multi-sensory art and culture experiences, is partnering with Magic Box LA, a unique event center in downtown Los Angeles, to co-produce a new digital art gallery, THE LUME Los Angeles and launch the world premiere of STREET ART ALIVE.
STREET ART ALIVE at THE LUME LOS ANGELES
1933 S. Broadway, Los Angeles CA 90007
April 21, 2022
With the approval and endorsement of more than 200 street artists from around the globe, STREET ART ALIVE transports visitors on an unforgettable journey through the streets and alleys of more than 20 iconic cities, including New York City, London, São Paulo, Melbourne and Berlin. The experience includes interactive installations, themed café and bar, along with eight original full-sized sections of the Berlin Wall, which artists from across the globe used as a canvas for their political statements and powerful social commentary. Throughout the exhibit's run, THE LUME Los Angeles will invite local street artists to add their voices to these iconic and symbolic concrete walls.
To bring this highly unique and authentic experience to life, Grande Experiences, owners and creators of THE LUME digital art galleries, and creators and producers of STREET ART ALIVE, worked in collaboration with prolific artists including Blek le Rat, considered the Godfather of stencil art, D*Face, known for vibrant pop art-inspired murals and Lady Pink, nicknamed "First Lady of Graffiti," one of the first women active in the early '80s New York City subway graffiti subculture.
STREET ART ALIVE is displayed in over 25,000 sq. ft, featuring a large-scale, 360-degree multi-sensory gallery. Equal passion was given to the audio experience for STREET ART ALIVE with a specially curated soundtrack with music from genre-defining legends of glam rock, post-punk and hip-hop. From the distorted punk/pop spilling out of CBGB's onto the Bowery in New York City in the late '70s, to the turntablism, break beats and rap poetry of 80's Hip Hop, street art is the visual expression of these seminal sounds.
"As a known destination for fine art events, expanding into a digital art gallery was a natural evolution for Magic Box LA. This collaboration was over five years in the making, and we are honored to be partnering with Grande Experiences and becoming the permanent home to THE LUME Los Angeles," said Wayne Fernandez, General Manager, Magic Box LA. "Those, like me, who have witnessed the political and social movement of street art over the decades can relive the energy of the 70s, 80s and 90s, but also get a window into this ephemeral artform from other world perspectives as it exists today. There couldn't be a more perfect backdrop than DTLA where street art is alive and flourishing."
"Grande Experiences is honored to partner with Magic Box LA to establish a new digital art gallery in the U.S. – THE LUME Los Angeles, and very excited that the world premiere of our newest production in the ALIVE series of immersive experiences, STREET ART ALIVE, will launch THE LUME in downtown LA," said Bruce Peterson, Executive Chairman and Founder of Grande Experiences and THE LUME.
"STREET ART ALIVE not only showcases a pivotal art movement but also tells the story of street art through the lens of the artists in a way that visitors of all ages and cultures can relate to. Art generated from the streets from all over the world transcends the art itself, striking at the heart of social issues, community sentiment, politics and current world affairs."
"We are proud to showcase these amazing artists and amplify their impact far beyond their home cities. We couldn't be more excited after many years in the making," said Peterson.
STREET ART ALIVE will allow visitors to discover the sheer diversity of street art as a movement and take a journey through the motivations of the artists who live, breathe, and express themselves on the streets. The experience will explore the varied themes of VIBRANCY, REJUVENATION, FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT and FRESH TAKE ON HISTORY in a way that appeals to all senses in a truly multi-sensory environment.
Tickets to THE LUME Los Angeles' STREET ART ALIVE at Magic Box LA are available for purchase now at thelume.com/losangeles. Tickets start at $39 (Adult General Admission). The exhibit launches on April 21, 2022, for a private event; doors open to the public on April 22, 2022.
For tickets and further information, please visit http://www.thelume.com/losangeles.
ABOUT MAGIC BOX LA
Magic Box LA is housed in the iconic LA Mart building now known as The Reef, in DTLA. This one-of-a-kind event center has hosted an enormous array of special events from P. Diddy's Revolt Media, to international art shows like Superfine and Photo LA, and marketing activations for 29 Rooms, Adidas & Entertainment Weekly and Fanduel, to name a few. With 120,000 square feet of customizable event space over three floors, Magic Box LA attracts arts, design, fashion, film, television, advertising, and tech industries seeking to fill their extraordinary event needs.
Magic Box LA is the permanent home of THE LUME Los Angeles, the sister destination of THE LUME in Melbourne, Australia. THE LUME Los Angeles is the culmination of Grande Experiences' decade+ of presenting multi-sensory experiences.
ABOUT GRANDE EXPERIENCES
Grande Experiences, the creator and producer of the most visited multisensory experience in the world, Van Gogh Alive, is a world leader in the creation, design, production and promotion of large-scale exhibitions and immersive experiences with broad cultural appeal along with engaging, entertaining and educational content. From concept to completion, Grande Experiences creates visually and technically stunning masterpieces and presents them around the world. Its experiences have been displayed 210+ times in over 160 cities, in 32 languages, across six continents, to audiences of over 20 million people.
Media Contact
Norma Kelly, THE LUME Los Angeles, +1 818-395-1342, norma@THELUMElosangeles.com
Liza Sacilioc, THE LUME Los Angeles, 818-371-3685, liza@THELUMElosangeles.com
