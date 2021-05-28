MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Music is a powerful thing. Not only does it help people of all ages preserve and enjoy memories, but studies have shown that music can help manage conditions like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, while reducing depression and anxiety in older adults. GrandPad announced today that it is now easier than ever for elderly seniors to enjoy the benefits of music with the launch of new music features, including a proprietary radio station for seniors called GrandPad Radio, and a streaming radio app.
The first purpose-built tablet designed exclusively for seniors over the age of 75, GrandPad is being used to connect more than 1.2 million people — including seniors, family members, and caregivers — in more than 120 countries worldwide.
These new music features, which are included free with the growing suite of apps on the GrandPad tablet, come just in time for Father's Day gift giving, making it easy for families and caregivers to buy a gift that will keep dad or grandpa engaged and connected all year 'round.
"Music triggers memories, whether it's hearing a song that your dad used to love or that you used to sing to your children, or a song that inspired or comforted you during a certain time in life, the connection and benefits between music and well-being are undeniable," said Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. "Our expanded radio and music capabilities encourage seniors to reminisce, which can support cognitive health, while keeping them dialed in to their hometown news or topics they find entertaining and educational."
The new GrandPad streaming radio app gives users access to music, news, and sports programming from local and national stations. Meanwhile, GrandPad Radio features a DJ who shares news and information about important topics for seniors, conducts interviews with guests, and plays a variety of music genres and artists that are favorites among elderly adults. These new music features are in addition to GrandPad's existing curated music collection of more than 32 million songs across 15 musical genres, from which seniors can customize playlists to their personal preferences.
GrandPad Radio is available 24/7 to all GrandPad users and can be accessed outside the GrandPad tablet by visiting GrandPadRadio.com on any Internet browser. The station features a mix of musical genres — from country to big band to jazz to gospel to polka music and more — along with pre-recorded guest interviews.
GrandPad has been specifically designed around the input of seniors, for their specific needs and technology capabilities. GrandPad offers the following features that can help seniors and families stay connected in a safe and simple way:
- Ready to use right out of the box — no setup required
- Enables pre-loaded "trusted circle" of contacts for the senior
- Built-in LTE (no home WiFi needed)
- 24x7 always-on, live personal tech support
- Closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user)
- Secure internet browsing
- Video and voice calling
- Multi-party Zoom calling
- Texting and emailing
- Family photo and video sharing
- Curated entertainment content, music, and brain games
- Streaming radio stations
- Ergonomic design and enhanced speakers and camera
To learn more about streaming radio and other features that are available on the GrandPad, visit https://GrandPad.net
About GrandPad
Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75— the first mobile device of its kind — addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @grandpad_social.
