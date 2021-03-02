MIAMI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entrepreneur, best-selling author, star of Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, super promoter, and real estate mogul, Grant Cardone, uses Clubhouse App to raise money and launch new book and it wasn't even his book.
Cardone tapped into the popular Clubhouse app to bring attention to black entrepreneur, business coach and author Tim Storey, on the last day of Black History Month. Cardone said to the Clubhouse audience, "It's time to level the playing field and bring attention to marginalized communities and black and brown leaders." Cardone, who founded the 10X Movement, is famous for hosting the largest live business conference in the world, where he brings together celebrities and artists to talk business, entertainment and making a difference.
Using the Clubhouse app, the 10X promoter created a chatroom where two thousand people asked author, Tim Storey questions about his new book, The Miracle Mentality. Cardone led and moderated a powerful dialogue between people of color, where courage, faith, commitment, race, community, the importance of struggle and giving back were discussed. The stage was packed with a diverse group of people and included celebrities and business icons; John Legere, former CEO T-Mobile, Damon Dash, co-founder of Rockefeller Records, Rick Fox, NBA legend, actor Tyrese Gibson, Speaking legend Les Brown, supermodel Hofit Golan, founder of Market America, Loren Ridinger, Glen Sanford from eXp Realty, super gamer Kim Dotcom, Brandon Dawson, CEO Cardone Ventures and more.
At one point Tyrese Gibson was so engaged in the conversation he pulled over on the side of the road, and got out of his car to speak, where Cardone interrupted him, "Tyrese get back in your car, I can't hear you." Then record executive Damon Dash dropped into the room talking about family, community, love, giving back and gave shout outs to what Cardone was doing for the black community. Actor, businessman and NBA superstar Rick Fox doubled down on Cardone and Tim Storey's conversation about the importance of mentorship and surrounding yourself with the right people in creating The Miracle Mentality. John Legere, former CEO of T-Mobile was so compelled that he donated an order for 500 books to the effort and Cardone matched his order with funds at The Grant Cardone Foundation to support kids without father figures.
Cardone coordinated appropriately the last day of Black History Month to host Tim Storey and bring together people of color to discuss diversity and the miracle of coming together. For every book ordered, Cardone offered the firepower of his Foundation to match all pre-order book sales resulting in 10,000 books sold and another 10,000 kids helped.
Cardone's Foundation's mission is to impact One Million lives in 2021, where the group collaborates with others to provide education, mentorship and guidance to at risk kids in homes where no father is present. Cardone is a master at utilizing Clubhouse to flex his philanthropic muscle and has already donated to many non-profits and causes nationwide. This charitable Clubhouse donation wraps up The Grant Cardone Foundation's busy February where they also held an Economic Empowerment Workshop together with The Circle of Commerce organization in Miami for Black History Month to provide financial literacy education to over one hundred and forty minority students from South Florida communities.
To learn more about The Grant Cardone Foundation, visit https://cardonefoundation.com/.
About The Grant Cardone Foundation
The Grant Cardone Foundation is a national non-profit organization invested in helping youth in our communities reach their fullest potential. Entrepreneur and best-selling author, Grant Cardone, created the foundation as a result of experiencing the traumatic loss of his father when he was only ten-years old. Growing up without a father figure in his life affected him emotionally, socially and academically and so he has made it his mission to help young adults, who may need life and career guidance just as he once did. The foundation partners with community organizations, municipal agencies, corporations and other non-profit entities to help deliver energy and educational resources to kids in need.
About Grant Cardone
CEO of Cardone Capital, international speaker, entrepreneur and author of The 10X Rule & creator of 21 best-selling business programs, Grant Cardone owns & operates seven privately held companies and a $1.4B portfolio of multifamily properties. Named the #1 marketer to watch by Forbes Magazine, Cardone is also the founder of The 10X Movement & The 10X Growth Conference, the world's largest business & entrepreneur conference.
