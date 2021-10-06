CINCINNATI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LISNR, the global leader in ultrasonic contactless proximity verification, announced a partnership with Grape ID, an innovative digital passport that ensures the security of personal information. In coming together the two companies will be able to provide a frictionless identity verification solution utilizing LISNR's ultrasonic technology.
"Digital identity fraud has accelerated with the pandemic economy. Grape ID™ is looking to be the trusted consumer login for the entire internet and they understood that their underlying value rested primarily on secure data transfer. They understood the importance in choosing a proven and secure method of proximity verification and realized that LISNR would allow them that capability." - Eric Allen, CEO, LISNR
Previously Grape ID™ made use of QR codes to initiate transactions. By leveraging LISNR's proximity transmission, Grape ID™ is able to deliver a much simpler, secure and efficient solution for identity verification.
"LISNR's ultrasonic technology will also allow users to login to websites, return car rentals, prove identity to a bank teller, and any other Grape ID™ transaction where two users have a mic and speaker. Their easy to implement solution will allow consumers to transact at retailers without having to touch pin-pads or exchange cards." - Rob Andersen, CEO, Grape ID™
About LISNR
LISNR's ultrasonic 'data-over-sound' technology enables contactless proximity verification and authentication across commerce experiences for merchants, financial service providers, and mobility companies. Today, multiple Fortune 100 companies trust LISNR to power data transmission & authentication between devices. Founded in 2012, LISNR is located in Oakland, CA, and Cincinnati, OH. Major investors include Visa, Intel, Jump Capital, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Mercury Fund, R/GA, and Synchrony Financial. To learn more about the LISNR technology visit: http://LISNR.com or email info@lisnr.com.
About Grape ID™
Grape ID™ is a digital passport for consumers and businesses. For consumers, it offers each person one centralized place to manage his/her digital life with 10x the ease and security. For example, users get one login for the entire internet that can be used both at work and at home. For businesses, Grape ID™ increases profit in multiple ways such as expediting checkout speed and eliminating expensive password resets costs. Grape ID™ provides the simplest way for consumers and businesses to opt-in, register, pay, check in, and check out — at any online/brick-and-mortar business — in the tap of a button.
Media Contact
Jeff Hudson, LISNR, +1 7202027577, jeff.hudson@lisnr.com
SOURCE LISNR