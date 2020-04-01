BRYN MAWR, Pa. and NEW DELHI, India, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite GTC, the privately held, market leading enterprise-class No-Code software development platform provider, has named Joe Grover as its Chief Operating Officer.
Joe comes to Graphite GTC from his previous role as Vice President of Operations for CapGemini Invent North America, where he led the operations team globally in support of nearly 3000 employees.
Mr. Grover has an impressive background and impeccable track record in leading global operations with over 25 years of professional experience in the Information Technology Industry. During that time, he focused on consulting in the Financial Services, Insurance, and Automotive industries.
With a distinguished career in overseeing delivery operations, development and infrastructure teams, and strategic relationships with C-level leaders in varying industries, Joe's well-rounded experience will prove a valuable asset to Graphite as it experiences explosive growth. He will focus on creating operating efficiencies while enabling growth opportunities coupled with channel partners to enhance a strong customer-focused operating model. This will solidify Graphite GTC's place as the industry leader in the No-Code Platform space. Joe will build-out the firm's technological capability globally while driving new business across emerging markets.
"I am delighted to welcome Joe to our team," said Christopher Gali, Graphite GTC's Founder & CEO. "His passion and focus towards running large-scale operations and proven record of driving growth will be instrumental as we continue to expand."
At CapGemini, Mr. Grover led the delivery of services in custom development, infrastructure, collaboration to include Salesforce and Sharepoint, and architecture. Prior to CapGemini, he spent the majority of his career at LiquidHub where he helped build the organization from 30 employees to over 3000. Grover acted as Vice President of Operations globally, supporting both US and India based delivery centers.
Joe comments, "I am very excited to start this new journey with Graphite GTC and look forward to working with the team. I truly believe we are, by necessity, at an inflection point in the technology industry. Tools like Graphite GTC's Graphite Studio will enable organizations to leverage the full intellectual capability of their entire team in the creation of valuable solutions for their customers in a faster, better, less expensive delivery model. We are driving hard towards the era of the Citizen Developer, and Graphite GTC is poised to lead that revolution."
Mr. Grover earned his BS in Computer Information Systems from Excelsior College after retiring from the United States Air Force in 1995 where he managed data and metrics reporting for extremely large vehicle fleets at the command level.
"The Board is excited to have Joe join Graphite GTC's Senior Executive team as we accelerate our global expansion into the India and Asian markets. His deep experience in managing off-shore teams in India will bolster the increased momentum we've built internationally", said Bryan Rishforth, Graphite GTC's Chairman of the Board.
About Graphite GTC:
Graphite GTC is the leading global no-code software development platform company based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania USA. With global operations spanning North America and India, Graphite GTC continues to disrupt the high-productivity application development sector with the only true enterprise class no-code development platform (NCDP™) - Graphite Studio™. Graphite Studio's graphical development technology enables efficient production of enterprise-class software for any organization or industry with reduced time (3-5x faster) and complications associated with traditional software projects. For more information, visit www.graphitegtc.com. Graphite GTC offers the industry's only output code quality guarantee - Perfect Code. Guaranteed. ™
