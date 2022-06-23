The Music-centric Cannabis Retailer Kicks-off Its Arrival in Dudley with a Grand Opening Block Party Event on June 25th Featuring Local Music, Vendors, Food Trucks, Charities, and More.
DUDLEY, Mass., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greatest Hits Cannabis Company, a vertically integrated cannabis brand known for its music inspired themes, local community involvement, and live performances is celebrating the Grand Opening of its first retail location in Dudley, MA on June 25th, 2022.
Massachusetts and the greater New England area are invited to celebrate this 21+ Block Party event that will be held from 12 to 8 PM ET at the Dudley retail location. Featuring local musical performances by DJ Vinny Vibe, Rusty Spike, Ramble on Rose, and DJ Brecko; pop-ups from over 15 of Massachusetts' premium Cannabis Brands; food and beverage provided by local food trucks- The Food Combi and Two Foxes Farm Pizza. Greatest Hits will also be working with local charity organization BridgeFridge, to provide community fridges to local areas including Dudley.
"We are thrilled to open the doors of our new flagship dispensary in Dudley, MA." Co-founder Joe Villatico is staying true to his MA roots while providing a modern vision to cannabis retail as Dudley's first recreational Cannabis retail store. "The grand opening marks the first of many exciting events we have planned with the local community," said Villatico.
Located at 35 Chase Ave, Dudley, MA 01571, customers will be welcomed with a one of a kind cannabis retail experience featuring music memorabilia, live DJs, musician appearances, and highly educated staff. Greatest Hits provides a perfectly curated mix of premium cannabis products from some of Massachusett's premier brands including Fernway, Betty's Eddies, 1906, Coast, Cann, Northeast Alternatives, Sira Naturals, Wana, and Kiva, among many others.
"Establishing and expanding our footprint and brand within Dudley is an exciting opportunity for Greatest Hits as we debut our modern vision for the future of cannabis," said Rhett Jordan, Co-founder and COO. "My co-founder Joe and I have a deep commitment and love for Dudley. I am grateful that the brand is demonstrating its commitment to this community and visitors from around the local community as well as those just passing through."
This grand opening event marks the beginning of Greatest Hits Cannabis Company's continued commitment to bringing the greater New England area premium cannabis, music experiences, and employment opportunities. With two additional retail locations in Taunton and Lynn in the works and plans for a 280,000-square-foot mill state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility in Dudley, Greatest Hits looks to create more than 300+ new jobs for these areas.
Co-Founders Jordan and Villatico are also actively working with local organizations, venues, and charities to host live events and partnerships such as concerts, comedy shows, local food drives, charity events, and more.
For more information on Greatest Hits Cannabis Company and updates on upcoming events, please visit greatesthitscc.com.
ABOUT GREATEST HITS CANNABIS COMPANY
Greatest Hits Cannabis Co. is a collection of experiential dispensaries stocked with premium strains never before seen in Massachusetts. The company's custom genetics library and curated cannabis rotation fuels the creative fire and makes the everyday brighter. Greatest Hits is music meets cannabis and is the brainchild of industry veteran Rhett Jordan, who created the Native Roots vertical integration model, and motocross racer Joe Villatico, who brings his experience in hemp and beverage home to his native Massachusetts. Together the duo is elevating New England cannabis to new heights with innovative strain breeding and advanced cultivation, using repurposed mills from a bygone era made state of the art. Find Greatest Hits in Dudley, with more locations in Lynn and Taunton coming soon.
