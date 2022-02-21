BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorldWideGreeks.com, a free online forum giving people the opportunity to discuss all things Greece, has just launched a new Greece travel section located at the website: https://www.worldwidegreeks.com/forums/travel/
Community members will be able to share information about traveling to Greece with one another, and will also allow others to post any questions they may have about traveling to the country. This is a great resource that can really help connect people to the travel information that they need.
WorldwideGreeks.com was founded in 2005 originally as a social media website. It has since evolved into a Greek forum community for everyone, whether you are Greek, married into a Greek family, are traveling to Greece, or simply love the Greek culture. You will have a chance to discuss your love of all things Greek, no matter what your background is, while participating in the community.
Nick Stamoulis, founder of WorldwideGreeks.com, said about the new Greece travel forum, "We are excited to provide people a space to share their love of all things Greek, including information about Greek travel. People can ask questions, share their experiences, and meet other like-minded people who also love Greece and everything that goes with it."
The purpose of WorldwideGreeks.com is for people that are interested in Greek culture, including Greek travel. This can be a great benefit to those who love Greece, and it can also help people who plan to visit Greece be connected with resources that can help them plan their trips.
WorldwideGreeks.com is owned by the same company that owns and operates the top Greek website in English, GreekBoston.com. It offers people a place to have friendly, public discussions about all things Greek.
