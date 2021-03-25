CONCORD, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Green Bay Remodeling, Inc. is No. 108 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"We are so thrilled to be back on the Inc. 5000 list of rapidly growing California-based private companies," said Avichai Hazan, CEO at Green Bay Remodeling. "I could not be more proud of the astounding team at Green Bay Remodeling who have really made this success possible! It is gratifying to see how our culture and mission to serve our clients have continued to drive our growth, transition the business to meet the 2020 requirements, and quickly embrace the change using the right tools, technologies, and processes. We're all very excited to continue empowering our clients with our streamlined home renovation and development solutions, digitized processes, and stress-free experiences across the entire San Francisco Bay Area."
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent, and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california starting March 16, 2021.
"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
Green Bay Remodeling is an award-winning home remodeling and renovating company with an outstanding design-build portfolio in the San Francisco Bay Area. We have delivered remarkable designs and successful builds for 1000+ homeowners across the Bay Area with our unique processes that result in a noteworthy client satisfaction rating. The company holds expertise in offering tailored and top-notch solutions by utilizing customer's assets and the latest technologies. Our experts develop premium concepts for new home development, full house remodeling, additions, kitchens, and bathrooms. We take unique client-centric approaches for homeowners facing various challenges of getting their homes redone. Constantly counted as one of the leading contractors, our company's primary goal is to transform the $425 Billion home renovation industry. What makes us a leader in the industry is operational brilliance and the outstanding quality we offer with every project. We design and implement the project keeping in mind environmental factors, budget, and tailored needs of clients. For more information, visit http://www.greenbayremodeling.com.
CONTACT:
Amrita Hemdev
amrita@greenbayremodelinginc.com
8558899963-406
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Amrita Hemdev, Green Bay Remodeling, Inc., +1 8558899963 Ext: 406, amrita@greenbayremodelinginc.com
SOURCE Green Bay Remodeling, Inc.