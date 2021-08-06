FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Industry Pros, the nationally recognized magazine serving landscape professionals, announced the 2021 Green Industry Pros Editor's Choice Award winners, comprised of the top 30 landscaping products that have made the biggest impact on the industry over the past year.

Winners were chosen by Green Industry Pros' editorial team based on several different factors, including innovation, dependability, as well as audience engagement (most clicks, page views, inquiries) on GreenIndustryPros.com. These impressive new products earned their place on the list by attracting the attention of our team of editors, readers, end-users and landscape industry professionals.

"The products recognized by the annual Editor's Choice Awards represent what contractors are seeking most to boost profitability on their landscaping job sites," asserts Ryan Whisner, Green Industry Pros editor. "This year's products were able to capture the attention of Green Industry Pros' audience and GreenIndustryPros.com site visitors, demonstrating that contractors see them as highly capable of improving performance, efficiency and productivity, and deserve to be on their trailer."

Green Industry Pros, produced by AC Business Media, congratulates the following companies and products identified as 2021 Editor's Choice Award winners. Additional information on the winning products can be found in the July/August issue of Green Industry Pros and online at GreenIndustryPros.com.

Altoz TSX 561 i

Anuvia GreenTRX

ASV Holdings Max Series Loaders

Billy Goat Industries F1402 Force Blower

Bobcat Company ZT7000 Mower

Caterpillar SMART Backhoe Attachment

Cub Cadet PRO X 636

ECHO PB-9010 Backpack Blower

EGO Z6 Zero-Turn Mower

Exmark Manufacturing 96-in. Lazer Z Diesel

Fecon Compact Stumpex

Ferris FW45 Walk-Behind

Gravely Pro-Turn 600

Grasshopper 937 EFI FrontMount

Husqvarna 540i XP

John Deere Fasttrack PRO Rear Discharge Mower Deck

KIOTI CS2220/CS2520

Kubota Tractor Corp. SZ 2

Makita XML09 Cordless Commercial Lawn Mower

Mean Green Mowers Nemesis

Leaf Burrito Resuable Yard Debris Bag

Scag Power Equipment SF30 Walk Behind Mower

SmartGate Conveyors

STIHL KMA 135 R KombiMotor

Takeuchi TB370 Compact Hydraulic Excavator

The Toro Company Z Master 4000

Turfco Manufacturing T5000

Vermeer TR6450 Trommel Screen

Walker Manufacturing Walker Model B27i

Z-Turf Equipment LTS Spreader Sprayer

About Green Industry Pros magazine

Green Industry Pros, published seven times each year by AC Business Media, provides the latest insights on products, trends, technologies and business strategies that impact landscape contractors and equipment dealers. The magazine covers everything from lawn maintenance, installation and lawn care to irrigation and power equipment.

About AC Business Media

AC Business Media is a leading B2B media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain markets, as well as data-driven marketing and content. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars and newsletters, and provides advertisers the analytics, data and ability to reach their target audience.

