FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Industry Pros, the nationally recognized magazine serving landscape professionals, announced the 2021 Green Industry Pros Editor's Choice Award winners, comprised of the top 30 landscaping products that have made the biggest impact on the industry over the past year.
Winners were chosen by Green Industry Pros' editorial team based on several different factors, including innovation, dependability, as well as audience engagement (most clicks, page views, inquiries) on GreenIndustryPros.com. These impressive new products earned their place on the list by attracting the attention of our team of editors, readers, end-users and landscape industry professionals.
"The products recognized by the annual Editor's Choice Awards represent what contractors are seeking most to boost profitability on their landscaping job sites," asserts Ryan Whisner, Green Industry Pros editor. "This year's products were able to capture the attention of Green Industry Pros' audience and GreenIndustryPros.com site visitors, demonstrating that contractors see them as highly capable of improving performance, efficiency and productivity, and deserve to be on their trailer."
Green Industry Pros, produced by AC Business Media, congratulates the following companies and products identified as 2021 Editor's Choice Award winners. Additional information on the winning products can be found in the July/August issue of Green Industry Pros and online at GreenIndustryPros.com.
Altoz TSX 561 i
Anuvia GreenTRX
ASV Holdings Max Series Loaders
Billy Goat Industries F1402 Force Blower
Bobcat Company ZT7000 Mower
Caterpillar SMART Backhoe Attachment
Cub Cadet PRO X 636
ECHO PB-9010 Backpack Blower
EGO Z6 Zero-Turn Mower
Exmark Manufacturing 96-in. Lazer Z Diesel
Fecon Compact Stumpex
Ferris FW45 Walk-Behind
Gravely Pro-Turn 600
Grasshopper 937 EFI FrontMount
Husqvarna 540i XP
John Deere Fasttrack PRO Rear Discharge Mower Deck
KIOTI CS2220/CS2520
Kubota Tractor Corp. SZ 2
Makita XML09 Cordless Commercial Lawn Mower
Mean Green Mowers Nemesis
Leaf Burrito Resuable Yard Debris Bag
Scag Power Equipment SF30 Walk Behind Mower
SmartGate Conveyors
STIHL KMA 135 R KombiMotor
Takeuchi TB370 Compact Hydraulic Excavator
The Toro Company Z Master 4000
Turfco Manufacturing T5000
Vermeer TR6450 Trommel Screen
Walker Manufacturing Walker Model B27i
Z-Turf Equipment LTS Spreader Sprayer
About Green Industry Pros magazine
Green Industry Pros, published seven times each year by AC Business Media, provides the latest insights on products, trends, technologies and business strategies that impact landscape contractors and equipment dealers. The magazine covers everything from lawn maintenance, installation and lawn care to irrigation and power equipment.
About AC Business Media
AC Business Media is a leading B2B media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain markets, as well as data-driven marketing and content. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars and newsletters, and provides advertisers the analytics, data and ability to reach their target audience.
Media Contact
Cathy Somers, AC Business Media, 800-538-5544, csomers@acbusinessmedia.com
Chantal Zimmermann, AC Business Media, 800-538-5544, czimmermann@acbusinessmedia.com
SOURCE AC Business Media