WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has added Michael K. Dixon and Roy P. Zachariah as shareholders in its West Palm Beach office, expanding the firm's Intellectual Property and Technology capabilities amid client demand fueled by an increase in corporate migration to Florida. Both attorneys join Greenberg Traurig from Akerman LLP, where they worked as a team in the West Palm office.
Dixon and Zachariah both have engineering experience that enables them to better understand their clients' needs when helping businesses and individuals obtain and defend patents and avoid potential patent infringement. They represent local, national, and global clients in a wide range of fields, including computer science, higher education, electrical engineering, mechanical systems, medical devices, and telecommunications.
"In the past two years, South Florida has seen a significant number of sophisticated, world-class companies relocate or expand to the region, and advancing the development and protection of their intellectual property rights is critical to their continued success. Mike and Roy are great additions who will enhance Greenberg Traurig's already impressive ability to offer sophisticated legal counsel to our clients in South Florida," said Mark F. Bideau and Tracy L. Gerber, co-managing shareholders of the firm's West Palm Beach office. "We continue to look for strategic opportunities to grow our West Palm Beach office in the areas of Intellectual Property, Corporate, and Real Estate law to serve the region's expanding business needs."
Greenberg Traurig has more than 225 intellectual property attorneys and professionals worldwide. The practice has been named a "National Tier 1" law firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Trademark Law, and Information Technology Law by the U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" report every year since 2014, including 2022.
Dixon and Zachariah join a vibrant Florida IP team that also includes Miami office Shareholders Alan N. Sutin and Manuel R. Valcarcel IV; Orlando office Shareholders Joshua R. Brown and Gregory W. Herbert, and Of Counsel Stephen G. Anderson; and Tallahassee office Shareholder Lorence Jon Bielby.
"Bringing Mike and Roy on board is a key step in the continued development of the firm's global IP practice and dovetails with our commitment to being a leader in the technology industry throughout Florida and beyond," said Global Patent Prosecution Group Co-Chairs Barry J. Schindler, a New Jersey shareholder, and Melissa Hunter-Ensor, a Boston shareholder. "Mike and Roy have very successful track records of obtaining patents and trademarks for clients to ensure that their intangible assets are well-protected around the world."
Dixon, who personally holds a patent for an electromechanical device, leverages his experience as an inventor to effectively counsel clients regarding patent and trademark matters and assess patent infringement risks encountered when introducing new products to the market. For more than two decades, he has procured patent protection for clients including a global power generation company and a global technology/communications company. His representative matters also include procuring U.S. and foreign patents and providing ongoing counsel to a global medical device company on the patent infringement risks related to introducing new products to the U.S. and European markets.
Dixon received his J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and his engineering degree from the University of Georgia. He is admitted to practice law before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and is a member of the Florida and Georgia bars. Outside of work, he serves as an executive board member for the Gulf Stream Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
"I enjoy learning about my clients' innovations and helping them build strong patent portfolios so that they can compete and grow in today's rapidly advancing marketplace," Dixon said. "I'm excited to be a part of Greenberg Traurig's award-winning intellectual property practice, especially during this time of economic expansion and opportunity for innovative companies in Florida."
Zachariah represents Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized and small businesses, and individuals in patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret law, including prosecution, licensing, and due diligence. Many of his clients are inventors of new technologies in the areas of computer and electrical engineering, computer science, and telecommunications, as well as medical systems and devices and business methods. Prior to beginning his legal career, he worked as a software developer and business analyst for CBSSports.com.
Zachariah earned his J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and holds a certificate in intellectual property from UF Law. He received an M.S. in electrical and computer engineering and a B.S. in electrical and computer engineering and business administration from Carnegie Mellon University. He is admitted to practice law before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and is a member of The Florida Bar. He enjoys mentoring startups and supporting South Florida's entrepreneurial community through his involvement in local tech groups.
"The increased willingness of technology companies to relocate to South Florida creates an exciting opportunity for me to work with more cutting-edge technologies and in turn help grow the local tech ecosystem," Zachariah said. "Greenberg Traurig's strong global platform and collaborative culture will enable me to take my practice to the next level and truly deliver world-class service to clients."
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
