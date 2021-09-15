LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is expanding its Entertainment & Media Practice with the addition of music attorney Charles J. "Jeff" Biederman as a shareholder in its Los Angeles office. He joins the firm from Manatt.
Biederman is a versatile entertainment attorney who has worked on more than $1 billion in music catalogue deals in recent years and represents a wide variety of artists, including country singer Dierks Bentley and the estate of jazz great Miles Davis. His practice includes representation of artists, entrepreneurs, and companies in the areas of music, television, film, digital media, fashion and branding, and advertising.
"Jeff's arrival highlights our commitment to meeting the needs of our clients in a rapidly changing marketplace and ensuring that we remain the preeminent global law firm in the entertainment and media sector," said Bobby Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's global practice group. "In recent months, we have also added Shareholder Neil Miller in our London office and have much more expansion to come in Los Angeles and beyond."
"We continue to strategically expand our team with best in class lawyers who have noted reputations in the entertainment sector,'' said Daniel H. Black, vice chairman of the firm's global practice and chairman of the West Coast Entertainment and Media Practice. "Jeff's extensive experience and connections will help us continue to strengthen and expand the capabilities of our Los Angeles office and our global entertainment team.''
Biederman's clients include recording artists, producers, composers, managers, and executives in the music industry. He also represents studios, publishing companies, actors, athletes, writers, designers, apparel and accessory companies, and advertising agencies, both throughout the United States and internationally.
His recent work includes representing Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. in the acquisition of a publishing catalogue valued at $363 million, which includes songs from The Beatles, Marvin Gaye, Celine Dion, and the Backstreet Boys. He also represented Downtown Music Holdings, the global independent rights management and music services company, in its sale of 145,000 copyrights to Concord Music. The Downtown acquisition is Concord's most significant purchase in years, capturing Downtown's entire owned and/or co-published music catalog, including music from performers like Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, and Adele.
"Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world and Jeff will help us continue to expand our client base by providing them with the type of service they have come to expect from Greenberg Traurig," said Gregory A. Fishman and Barbara A. Jones, co-managing shareholders of the Los Angeles office. "His work on behalf of both creative artists and companies allows him to serve as a strategic advisor to entertainment clients of all sizes.''
Biederman said Greenberg Traurig's international footprint was a key reason for his return to the firm, where he worked briefly as an associate earlier in his career.
"The entertainment marketplace is a global marketplace,'' he said. "We all work in a global media space. When I'm doing licensing deals in Europe or Asia, having experienced colleagues in markets like London and Milan, is incredibly helpful. I know that for any question that comes up, there's a Greenberg Traurig lawyer somewhere in the world who can answer it.''
While much of Biederman's work in the past few years has focused on large music catalogue deals, he has a broad and deep book of business. "My day can start with a music client, then an actor, then a book deal, then a video game – and then I go home to my family,'' he said. "I'm not just a music lawyer; I'm a content lawyer.''
Biederman earned his B.A. from Cornell University and his J.D. from the Vanderbilt University School of Law.
About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment Practice Group: Centered in the major hubs of the industry, Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Group provides clients in entertainment markets across the globe with multidisciplinary, business-oriented, and innovative legal counsel. We represent clients on both the talent and industry sides in the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, media and cable, virtual reality, publishing, theatre, and branded entertainment industries. Our approach is multifaceted, as our attorneys are skilled in transactional and litigation entertainment matters; media financing; intellectual property; information technology; internet issues; tax; trusts and estates; immigration; real estate; labor and employment; and governmental regulations. We employ our global depth, industry relationships, and business acumen to create practical strategies for our clients to help them thrive in today's multimedia entertainment marketplace.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
