NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP launches Asked & Answered, a podcast focused on labor and employment law as it affects the workplace and the workforce. The podcast aims to inform its audience about current, hot button issues in employment law.
In the first episode, Kelly Dobbs Bunting, a shareholder in the firm's Labor & Employment Practice, is joined by Associates Ellen M. Bandel, Jacob R. Dean, and Osazenoriuwa Ebose for a roundtable discussion on the topic of employers and the COVID-19 vaccination. They address employer trends for mandating employees receive vaccinations as well as issues related to vaccine incentives, vaccine passports, and shield laws.
Since the recording of the podcast, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received full (non-emergency) authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
All episodes are available on Greenberg Traurig's website, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.
