Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has released the latest episode of its Asked & Answered podcast, "Return to Work and ADA Accommodation Requests." Asked & Answered focuses on labor and employment law as it affects the workplace and the workforce. The podcast aims to inform its audience about current, hot button issues in employment law.
In this episode, Labor & Employment Shareholder Eric B. Sigda and Associate Nicholas A. Corsano discuss issues that may arise with employees who may be hesitant to return to the workplace. They also discuss what company obligations exist in certain circumstances, particularly as companies are reopening with mandatory return to work orders, including ADA accommodation requests.
Sigda focuses his practice on litigating federal and state employment matters including claims involving allegations of discrimination, harassment, whistleblowing, Sarbanes-Oxley retaliation, breach of contract, wage and hour class actions, misappropriation of trade secrets, and violations of restrictive covenants. Sigda has handled matters in federal and state courts and in arbitration. He has also represented clients before various agencies including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the U.S. Department of Labor, and the New York State Division of Human Rights. Sigda also regularly represents management in disputes with labor unions.
Corsano focuses his practice on federal and state labor and employment litigation and counseling. He advises and counsels clients on employment disputes involving Title VII, ADEA, ADA, FLSA, and related state/local statutes pertaining to wage and hour laws, discrimination, harassment, and other employment regulations. Corsano has experience handling single-plaintiff and class and collective actions brought through alternative dispute resolution programs, state and federal courts, and before administrative agencies. He also counsels clients on complex employment agreements, helps implement tailored policies and procedures, and conducts trainings to promote a more inclusive workplace.
Listen to the first episode:
COVID-19 Vaccination Workplace Issues
Asked & Answered is available on Greenberg Traurig's website, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.
