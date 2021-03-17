WASHINGTON, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bernadette M. Rappold, Environmental Practice shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Washington, D.C. office, will participate as a panelist in the American Bar Association's (ABA) Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources (SEER) webinar: Analyzing Risk Assessment and Cumulative Risk Assessment from a Scientific, Legal and Client/Stakeholder Perspective. The webinar will be held on March 18 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.
According to the ABA, panelists will discuss the application of risk assessment, efficiencies and deficiencies of the tool, legal challenges to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) application of risk assessment, how the tool has evolved over presidential administrations, what the future of risk assessment may look like in the Biden Administration, and how stakeholders influence the risk assessment process. As various federal environmental statutes rely on risk assessment to support environmental decision-making, it is important to understand how it functions and risk assessment's implications for the future.
Rappold focuses her practice on federal and state regulatory issues related to energy, manufacturing, and the environment. She has substantial litigation experience and advises clients on regulatory compliance, as well as the environmental, safety, and health aspects of numerous business and real estate transactions, including water, air, and chemical hazards. Rappold offers clients perspective gained through years of service at the Environmental Protection Agency. While serving as a director of the Special Litigation and Projects Division in the Office of Civil Enforcement at the EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, she led complex enforcement actions in response to violations of the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and other environmental statutes. Her work at the EPA covered a variety of economic and industrial sectors, including the oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, and agriculture industries.
About Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice assists clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws that affect their businesses. The firm's environmental attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiating and closing transactions; defending clients in enforcement actions; handling a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; ensuring the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; preparing for and responding to emergencies; crafting approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and developing solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges. Greenberg Traurig received a first-tier ranking in the "Environmental Law" and "Litigation — Environmental" categories in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers 2021 "Best Law Firms" report.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
