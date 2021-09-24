BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office and co-chair of the firm's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, was featured on the Product Success Podcast: Quality and Medical Devices on Sept. 16 hosted by Chuck Serrin, vice president industry marketing, medical-tech and life sciences, and Rachel Jang, partner engagement manager, of Propel.
In this podcast episode, Dykeman discusses the importance of investing in and optimizing a company's patent portfolio to protect its innovations and position itself for success in the market. Dykeman shares best practices such as filing patents early and often, securing ownership rights in intellectual property (IP), understanding the patent landscape, proactive patenting, due diligence, and managing a patent portfolio. He offers his insights on the international patent market and key jurisdictions for medical technology companies. Dykeman also highlights trends in medical technology including the convergence of data and digital health with traditional medical devices and its impact on IP.
Dykeman is a registered patent attorney with nearly 25 years of experience in patent and IP law. His practice focuses on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategies for high tech clients, with particular experience in medical devices, life sciences, robotics, materials, and information technology. An author of over 55 articles and a speaker at over 50 conferences, Dykeman is the founding co-chair of the American Bar Association (ABA)'s Medical Devices Committee. He has also been named one of the top 250 Patent and Technology Licensing Practitioners in the world by Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) Magazine, an "IP Star" by Managing IP magazine, a "Life Science Star" by LMG Life Sciences, one of the World's Leading IP Strategists in the IAM 300, and is listed in Chambers.
About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
