ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Group congratulates its clients for their awards at the 57th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, held March 7. Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with over 36 nominations at the annual award show.
"These awards exemplify the best and brightest talents and we are thrilled to pay tribute to our clients on this tremendous achievement," said Jess L. Rosen, co-chair of the firm's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice. "We thank them for their musical contributions that inspire and empower the lives of so many."
Greenberg Traurig clients were honored with six notable wins in the following categories:
Entertainer of the Year:
- Miranda Lambert
Group of the Year:
- Old Dominion
New Male Artist of the Year:
- Parker McCollum
Single of the Year:
- Michael Knox, Producer (If I Didn't Love You)
Video of the Year:
- Miranda Lambert (Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home))
Music Event of the Year:
- Josh Osborne, Producer (Never Wanted To Be That Girl)
Greenberg Traurig has provided legal counsel to the country music industry's biggest names for more than four decades, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in critical career decisions. Rosen is one of the nation's top-ranking entertainment attorneys and focuses his practice on talent representation, including all facets of transactional entertainment matters in the music, film, television, and new media industries.
The ACM Awards are presented annually to honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in country music, according to its website. Members of the ACM elect nominees and vote for the winners.
About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 305.579.0832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP