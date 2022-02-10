ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients for their nominations at the upcoming 57th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, to be held March 7, 2022.
"We truly have some of the most gifted and talented clients in this industry. Personally, they never stop surprising me and serving as an inspiration to our team. This recognition simply makes official what we already know about their commitment, passion, and artistic prowess," said Jess L. Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who represents the majority of the nominated artists and songwriters. "Seeing them achieve at such a high level fuels our own commitment to continuously raise our own bar as one of the country's most well-known and connected entertainment practices."
Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with 36 nominations in the following categories:
Entertainer of the Year:
- Miranda Lambert
Female Artist of the Year:
- Miranda Lambert
Male Artist of the Year:
- Thomas Rhett
Duo of the Year:
- Brooks & Dunn
- Dan + Shay
Group of the Year:
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
New Male Artist of the Year:
- Parker McCollum
Album of the Year:
- Josh Osborne, Producer (29: Written in Stone)
- Thomas Rhett (Country Again)
- Jesse Frasure, Producer (Country Again)
- Chris Young (Famous Friends)
- Chris Young, Producer (Famous Friends)
- Miranda Lambert (The Marfa Tapes)
- Miranda Lambert, Producer (The Marfa Tapes)
Single of the Year:
- Chris Young and Kane Brown (Famous Friends)
- Chris Young, Producer (Famous Friends)
- Michael Knox, Producer (If I Didn't Love You)
Song of the Year:
- Josh Osborne, Songwriter (7 Summers)
- Kenny Chesney (Knowing You)
Video of the Year:
- Miranda Lambert (Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home))
- Chris Young and Kane Brown (Famous Friends)
Songwriter of the Year:
- Jesse Frasure
- Nicolle Galyon
- Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year:
- Chris Young and Kane Brown (Famous Friends)
- Chris Young, Producer (Famous Friends)
- Kenny Chesney (half of my hometown)
- Michael Knox, Producer (If I didn't Love You)
- Josh Osborne, Producer (Never Wanted To Be That Girl)
National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year
- Buzz Brainard
- Ania Hammar
Rosen, along with Bobby Rosenbloum and Jonathan B. Koby, has been providing legal counsel for more than four decades to some of the country music industry's biggest names, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in critical career decisions.
According to its website, the ACM Awards are presented annually to honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in country music. Nominees are elected by the voting members of the Academy of Country Music. Winners will be announced March 7 during the 57th ACM Awards at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
