ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients for their nominations at the upcoming American Music Awards (AMA), to be held Nov. 21, 2021.
"We are thrilled to congratulate our clients on their nominations. It is an honor to represent these talented artists who are so deserving of this important recognition," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who along with Entertainment & Media Shareholder Jonathan Koby represent the nominated artists and songwriters. "Greenberg Traurig is fortunate to have one of the country's largest entertainment practices leading the way in the music industry. With decades of experience, high-level relationships, and long-standing connections in the entertainment and music industries, we have access to resources critical to the success of our clients."
Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with 7 nominations in the following categories:
- Favorite Female Country Artist:
Kacey Musgraves
- Favorite Country Duo or Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
- Favorite Country Album:
Lee Brice "Hey World"
- Favorite Country Song:
Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"
Featured in Billboard magazine as one of the top "Nashville Country Power Players," Rosen, has been providing legal counsel for more than four decades to the country music industry's biggest names, including the majority of the clients listed above, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in critical career decisions.
According to its website, the AMA nominees are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization. AMA nominees are based on key fan interactions with music (including streaming, album sales, song sales, radio airplay, and social engagement) tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data. The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans. Winners will be announced Nov. 21 during the AMA live broadcast at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Television.
About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.
