ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients for their nominations at the upcoming 55th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, to be held Nov. 10, 2021.
Greenberg Traurig clients were honored with 20 nominations in the following categories:
Entertainer of the Year
- Miranda Lambert
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Miranda Lambert
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Thomas Rhett
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
Single of the Year
- "Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown
Musical Event of the Year
- "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King and Miranda Lambert
- "half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, featuring Kenny Chesney
- "Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown
Music Video of the Year
- "Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown
- "half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, featuring Kenny Chesney
Broadcast Personality of the Year
- Weekly National - "American Country Countdown," Kix Brooks
- Daily National - "The Bobby Bones Show," Bobby Bones
Greenberg Traurig has been providing legal counsel for more than four decades to the country music industry's biggest names, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in critical career decisions.
The CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by more than 7,300 industry professional members of the Country Music Association. According to the CMA website, the award show is the longest running annual music awards program on network television, with the first CMA Awards Banquet and Show held in 1967.
About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.
