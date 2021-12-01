ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients for their nominations for the upcoming 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, to be presented Jan. 31, 2022.
"Working with undeniable and influential talent is a real privilege," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who represents many of the nominated artists and songwriters.
"We are excited for our clients and join in congratulating them on this impressive recognition," said Bobby Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice.
Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with eight nominations in the following categories:
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Willie Nelson - "That's Life"
Best Country Solo Performance:
Kacey Musgraves – "camera roll"
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Dan + Shay - "Glad You Exist"
Elle King & Miranda Lambert - "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"
Best Country Song:
Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters - "camera roll"
Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters – "Country Again"
Best Country Album:
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram - "The Marfa Tapes"
Best Americana Album:
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band - "Leftover Feelings"
For more than four decades, Rosen has served as trusted legal counsel to many of the music industry's biggest names, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in critical career decisions. Rosenbloum is one of the leading attorneys globally in the field of digital media, entertainment, and technology and is widely considered one of the primary architects of the modern digital music business.
As the only peer-recognized music award, the GRAMMY is the music industry's highest honor according to its website, GRAMMY nominations and winners are determined by the Recording Academy's voting membership, which comprises music creators, including artists, producers, songwriters, and engineers. The 2022 GRAMMY Awards show will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network Jan. 31, 2022, at 8-11:30 p.m. EST / 5-8:30 p.m. PST.
About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.
