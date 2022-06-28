Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Jess L. Rosen is recognized by Billboard magazine as a 2022 Country Power Player. According to its website, the eighth annual Country Power Players list features the top artists, executives, and change-makers who lead the country music industry in streaming, sales, and publishing. Rosen has been listed on Billboard's Country Power Players List every year since its inception.
ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Jess L. Rosen is recognized by Billboard magazine as a 2022 Country Power Player. According to its website, the eighth annual Country Power Players list features the top artists, executives, and change-makers who lead the country music industry in streaming, sales, and publishing. Rosen has been listed on Billboard's Country Power Players List every year since its inception.
Rosen, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, focuses his practice on talent representation, including all facets of transactional entertainment matters in the music, film, television, and new media industries. He represents, advises, and counsels numerous songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in all aspects of their entertainment careers. As a professional jazz guitarist, Rosen has a unique perspective and understanding of both the creative and business issues faced by talent today.
About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig LLP, 2128012131, brezoscholll@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig LLP