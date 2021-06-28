ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP shareholder Jess L. Rosen has been recognized by Billboard magazine as a 2021 Country Power Player. According to its website, the seventh annual Country Power Players list celebrates the genre's wins as the industry enters a post-pandemic world. Rosen has been listed on Billboard's Country Power Players List every year since its inception.
Rosen, who is recognized by Billboard for his client roster that includes Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Reba, Old Dominion, and Brad Paisley, is co-chairman of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice and is one of the country's top ranking entertainment attorneys. He focuses his practice on talent representation, including all facets of transactional entertainment matters in the music, film, television, and new media industries. Rosen represents, advises, and counsels numerous songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in all aspects of their entertainment careers. As a professional jazz guitarist, he has a unique perspective and understanding of both the creative and business issues faced by talent today.
About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
