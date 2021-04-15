WASHINGTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workplace Safety Review, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's OSHA podcast, has released episode 14, "Interview with Mark Rothstein, University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law and the School of Medicine Director." Podcast host and Chair of the firm's Occupational Safety and Health Group, Michael Taylor, interviews Professor Rothstein about employer mandated vaccines dealing with COVID-19.
Taylor regularly interviews influential environmental, health, and safety professionals across the country in a broad range of industries. Previous episodes include:
- Episode 13 | Special Guest: Marc Freedman, U.S. Chamber of Commerce VP of Employment Policy – Marc talks about OSHA under the new administration and what to expect from an OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard on COVID-19
- Interview with Amanda Wood Laihow, Commissioner of the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission – Amanda talks about what the regulatory community needs to know about litigating cases before OSHRC.
- Interview with Francene Diehl, Corporate Director of Safety for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation – Francene talks about diversity in the environmental, health and safety community and what needs to be done.
- Interview with Richard Fairfax, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for federal OSHA – Rich talks about OSHA Enforcement over the last 50 years and its future in workplace safety and health.
- A Look Ahead at 2021: workplace safety and health issues in the Biden Administration
All episodes are available on Greenberg Traurig's website, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify with select episodes on YouTube.
Taylor focuses his practice exclusively on representing employers regarding OSHA and Chemical Safety Board (CSB) matters across the country. Over the last 18 years, Taylor has defended scores of employers during enforcement litigation before federal OSHA, Cal-OSHA, SC-OSHA, WA-DOSH, as well as other states. Many of these representations have involved a significant injury, fatality, or catastrophic event in the workplace.
Check out all of Greenberg Traurig's Podcasts.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
LOURDES BREZO MARTINEZ, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.2131, pressreleases@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP