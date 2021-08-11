POMONA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apparel that is Dedicated to the GRIND.
GrindFace Apparel is a clothing brand that represents many facets of life. The word grind means the dedication and perseverance that an individual has to achieve their goals in life. To wake up everyday and work hard to accomplish your objective is the definition of GrindFace. As in life there are many forms of Grinders, from students, inspiring rappers, lawyers, doctors, pastors, athletes, to an everyday 9 to 5 employee trying to secure their future. So take your game face off and put your GrindFace on.
GrindFace Apparel has different series tailored to diverse individuals that represents their unique grind.
They are targeting everybody, from kids to adults. Every individual is grinding to achieve something in life. They figured they would motivate everyone by giving them something that individually represents them.
Follow on Instagram @GrindFace_Apparel
How did you come up with the name?
I spent many days brainstorming on a name for my company. I knew I wanted to use the word Grind because that is what I did everyday. Then I realized everyone else was also on the grind no matter what area in life they were in. My son was in travel basketball and they always used the term "Game Face" when they meant business. After pondering on the term "Game Face" it hit me, GrindFace. I wanted to incorporate my grind with my brand, and when you witness someone on the grind, they too mean business.
This GrindFace brand from Pomona, California has been leading the way on social media. After causing several videos to go viral and bringing awareness, the brand is starting to pick up national attention. You probably seen one of their videos on FOX, CBS or even Telemundo. GrindFace TV is one of the leading sources for the most up to date content in the urban community.
After speaking with the founder Dimitrius Mayo, he explained why they haven't reached a large number of followers. He stated after reaching 500K followers their page @grind.face.tv & @grindface was deleted by Instagram. Dimitrius added that the GrindFace TV page is a high risk of being disabled due Instagram's algorithm not understanding the urban community's culture. Dimitrius reported that he lost over 10 Instagram pages with the largest page having over 500k followers just because of reports from trolls. He added that the same content that his page was disabled for is usually on larger pages with millions of views. Now he has to rebuild his new Instagram page @grindface_
That has not deterred Dimitrius Mayo from building his brand on the Instagram platform. He since has expanded the brand with more channels like GrindFace TV Sports, Speed 2 Da Grind, GrindFace TV CuffNSeason, GrindFace Music & GrindFace Foodie. But those who love the risky content they know to find the brand on GrindFace TV Twitter. They are also on TikTok, YouTube and Facebook. We can't forget GrindFace Apparel, which he started in 2011.
He understands that people enjoy different type of content and he made it easier for the consumer to follow what they like. He stated that he even started a subscription type of page before Instagram did, it's called GrindFace Members Only which he charges a dollar to be accepted. On one of the company's newest pages is @they.yellin.grindface where they post anyone yelling GrindFace and that's pretty cool. By the looks of things it's beginning to pick up momentum and now creating a lot of buzz. He even have a theme song called "Wanna Be Famous" by Artist Dat Boi Sip. One thing is for sure is that this entrepreneur has a lot of heart and drive to keep going when the cards are stacked against him. If you ever see him in the streets or in the "Mustang" that he drives, send him some love by yelling GrindFace!
Dimitrius Mayo (@iamgrindface) was born and raised in Pomona California. He graduated from Pomona high and pursued his love for the arts by receiving his Associates in Graphic Design and a Bachelors in Visual Communication. He started in 2011 with GrindFace Apparel utilizing his graphics skills to design Tshirts. However, that wasn't paying the bills. He searched for work until he landed at Adwizar for 3 years running many of our favorite celebrities Facebook pages. Dimitrius assisted their company to become one of the fastest growing companies ranking 262 in the world and 52 in California featured in INC. Magazine. During Dimitrius' time at Adwizar, the company was ranked 26th in advertising and marketing. So it's safe to say that the man behind GrindFace knows some social media secrets. According to the man himself after realizing that if he put more time into his own brand he could actually build something major. Dimitrius stated that he then realized what the culture had been missing. So he quit and became a full time entrepreneur. Shortly after he landed his first marketing campaign with Director Deon Taylor of Hidden Empire Film Group with the movie "Black and Blue". The way he structured that campaign was brilliant. I think y'all better put some respect behind this man's name. He has proven that he knows his stuff when it comes to building a brand.
For Booking/Interview Email
Media Contact
Dimitrius Mayo, info@grindfacetv.com, +1 2133474633, info@grindfacetv.com
SOURCE GrindFace TV