MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wednesday night, GRIT BY DESIGN™ kicked off its inaugural event, at WATR HAUS, and it was nothing short of spectacular! Filled with influencers, and international art goers, the experience showcased the work of 16 internationally recognized artists, and music was provided by Grammy award winning musician Howard "Rex" Smith. The show commenced with music and hand passed premium tequila cocktails provided by Cincoro Tequila, in the main house, then the main event began when guests were moved to an off-site lot filled with sculptures, an excavator, a spyder crane, and a 35 foot long and 20 foot high, food truck.
Howard "Rex" Smith, began with playing the drums while sitting on top of the food truck, then shortly after, artist Brett Loving drove in with his motorcycle, followed by Anthony Bold in a matte white and black BMW M8. Anthony Bold and Model Grace Elizabeth exited the car, and Mr. Bold lifted her in the air, and placed her on the hood of the M8. It was then, that Brett Loving used the claw of the excavator to paint on the model, and her dress.
GRIT BY DESIGN™ ( http://www.gritbydesign.com), is a multi-artist exhibition and live art experience, and soon to be technology platform, founded by entrepreneur Anthony Bold. Mr. Bold's mission is to empower driven artists with an exciting platform to create a spectacle out of their work, and collaborate on disruptive projects that empower artists and their creative ideas.
This was a spectacle for sure, and the dress worn by model Grace Elizabeth, is being offered for purchase at GRIT BY DESIGN™, for an undisclosed amount. A percentage of the proceeds will be
directed to a charity of the purchasers choosing.GRIT BY DESIGN™ ( http://www.gritbydesign.com) is powered by DROPLET™( http://www.droplet.delivery) a wellness-driven platform delivering hydration and all natural wellness products on demand, with premium drinking water being sponsored by DRINK WATR™ (http://www.drinkwatr.com), the hydration arm of WATR™ (http://www.watrwellness.com), a company focused on designing, developing, and distributing world class hydration and wellness products that better serve people, and our world. Each are being founded by Anthony Bold, and being launched in January.
The spectacle continues this upcoming Saturday when internationally recognized artist and Toronto local, Diogo Snow, will live paint a Lamborghini Super Trofeo suspended in the air with a crane. The whole experience is being documented for an upcoming reality show on Diogo, his art, and this experience at GRIT BY DESIGN™.
