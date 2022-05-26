"myFace, myStory: Voices from the Craniofacial Community" Wraps Up Season One After 12 Episodes, Featuring Guests Such as Comedian Sarah Cooper and Authors R.J. Palacio (Wonder) And Patricia Simon (Simon and the Bully).
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myFace (http://www.myface.org), a national nonprofit serving individuals with craniofacial conditions, is pleased to announce that its signature podcast "myFace, myStory: Voices from the Craniofacial Community," reached 32,000 people in its first season and is returning for a second season, premiering on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022.
The myFace, myStory series - available at http://www.myface.org/mystory - aims to educate the public about craniofacial conditions and the issues that people with facial differences deal with both as individuals and as a community. Hosted by myFace Director of Family Programs, Dina Zuckerberg, each monthly episode features personal stories from people living with a variety of facial differences, and highlights the multifaceted aspects of the craniofacial journey; encompassing everything from bullying to self-acceptance, medical trauma to healing, navigating relationships to life transitions, and more. This broadcast was designed by members of the craniofacial community for members of the craniofacial community, providing a platform where they can share their story, be seen and be heard, and know they are never alone.
Host Dina Zuckerberg - born with a cleft lip, hearing loss, and no vision in her left eye - shares that, "This podcast is truly one of a kind. It's the only platform I've come across that is specifically designed for the craniofacial community, delivered by the craniofacial community. I see this podcast as a way to connect myFace with individuals with facial differences all over the country, and even the world, and more importantly - to connect those people with each other. I've always believed that there is power in the shared story."
The first season highlights all walks of the craniofacial spectrum, and features guests with various craniofacial conditions, family members, medical personnel, advocates, authors, and more. For instance, episode three - A Conversation with Sisters - features best-selling author, comedian, and internet sensation Sarah Cooper and her sister Charmaine, an accomplished nurse practitioner who was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome. Charmaine offers her firsthand experiences of living with a facial difference, while Sarah provides a heartfelt sibling perspective. Episode eight - Celebrating 10 Years of Wonder - features New York Times best-selling author of Wonder, R.J. Palacio, who joins Ms. Zuckerberg to celebrate and discuss the amazing impact that Wonder has had on the craniofacial community after its publication over a decade ago, including inspiring the myFace Wonder Project. Author Patricia Simon, featured in the podcast's inaugural episode - The Masks We Wear - shares, "When I was young, there was nothing like this podcast available. There were no forums in which members of the craniofacial community could express how they were feeling. I think this podcast is one way to help people feel comfortable in their own skin."
The premiere episode of Season 2 - Q&A with Rasheera Dopson - Author of 'Beauty with a Twist', will air on June 8th, 2022. In this episode, Ms. Zuckerberg will be joined by author and disability justice activist Rasheera Dopson to discuss her memoir, "Beauty With a Twist." The conversation will dive into Ms. Dopson's intersectional lived experiences of growing up with both Goldenhar and Vater Syndromes as a young black woman, and how she used these experiences to launch her brand, which focuses on empowering young women living with various disabilities.
All episodes of myFace, myStory are available on myFace's website at http://www.myface.org/mystory. You can also subscribe to myFace's YouTube Channel to be notified of new episodes.
ABOUT myFace:
For more than 70 years, myFace has advocated for individuals and families to ensure them access to comprehensive medical and emotional craniofacial care and support. By providing important services such as support groups, educational webinars, podcasts, online resources, and more, myFace helps individuals with facial differences achieve the best possible outcomes and know they are never alone in their journey. For more information about myFace, please visit http://www.myFace.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our Newsletter and YouTube Channel to receive the latest updates.
