GroundTruth Expands Location Targeting Beyond Mobile with Connected TV and Desktop to Optimize Online Advertising Strategies

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundTruth, the leading global location technology company, announced today the launch of several new capabilities that will expand the reach of location-based marketing through cross-device channels. With the introduction of its new Connected TV (CTV) solution and Desktop offering, coupled with its existing mobile capabilities, GroundTruth is providing marketers broader access to cross-device channels in order to drive consumers to physical points of interest or convert them online. Campaign insights can then be used to optimize omnichannel messaging or targeting in real-time to increase performance.
CTV and Desktop ads make addressable targeting highly effective at reaching audiences especially among the increasing number of cord-cutters in the U.S. With the launch of its CTV and Desktop solutions, GroundTruth will offer agencies, brands and local businesses the opportunity to access and deploy CTV and Desktop ad inventory the same way they execute their mobile campaigns. They will also be able to leverage GroundTruth's location-based audiences and targeting capabilities to reach specific audiences and understand incremental foot traffic driven to their locations by each advertising campaign and channel. Using cohesive sequential messaging, the convergence of the expanded offering opens up brands to maximize effectiveness while telling their brand or campaign story.
GroundTruth builds audiences based on consumers' past visitation behaviors through its global collection of over 30 billion annual visits to places of business and points of interest. The new capabilities will help to extend the reach of local targeting to customers in various places with varied interests with customized ads. By leveraging digital identity resolution delivered by cross-device graph, digital ad IDs are mapped to GroundTruth's location-based audiences across mobile, desktop and connected TV devices.
"We are excited to expand our offerings to new channels to better unify advertising vehicles and help deliver more comprehensive results for our customers. By developing a solution for Connected TV and Desktop we are strengthening capabilities for omnichannel location-based advertising strategies and offering the ability to effectively market to audiences and drive ROI through various online and offline elements," said Amit Goswami, SVP of Product and Engineering, GroundTruth. "Advertisers who integrate audience targeting on Connected TV and other devices with location targeting on mobile can execute an incredibly powerful cross-channel marketing plan."
GroundTruth's cross-device offering is built using the same proprietary visitation data that powers GroundTruth's other offerings, which was recently verified to be at least 96.2% accurate based on an annual 3rd party audit by Numerator. Accuracy has long been a core focus of GroundTruth, who's technology platform is powered by GroundTruth's Blueprints™, which precisely captures millions of businesses and points of interest, the offering will reach users that are associated with audience segment groups based on their real-world visitation history and demographics.
GroundTruth's CTV capability is available now, with Desktop due to launch in the coming weeks. To learn more about GroundTruth's CTV and cross-device offerings, please visit: https://www.groundtruth.com/product/ctv/
About GroundTruth
GroundTruth is the leading global location technology company for driving visits. Using its proprietary Blueprints technology, along with predictive targeting products, GroundTruth is able to precisely reach mobile users in the real world and influence business performance. Since 2009, GroundTruth's focus on scale and accuracy has allowed it to capture 2 out of 3 smartphone users in the U.S. and more than 30 billion global physical visits annually. Learn more: www.groundtruth.com
