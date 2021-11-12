MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madbomr is the leading street/graffiti art subscription box that offers unique collections of artist tools that deliver monthly. For the 2021 holiday season, Madbomr is gearing up for their November and December shipments that can include premium graffiti markers, paint markers, paper, sticker packs by Madbomr and other street artists from around the globe. Priced at only $24.99 per month or box, each delivery contains premium tools and art mediums to keep creatives on the cutting edge of their design work.
Madbomr was launched in 2019 by a longtime street artist originally from San Diego who eventually relocated to Florida to start the business. With a passion for creating art, the brand has since transformed and attracted a quickly growing audience that inspires and empowers these current and future artists. The subscription service lets artists try the latest tools used in the industry and opens doors to new brands otherwise not on an artist's radar. Each box contains four to six art related items and additional tools can also include paint pens, caps, scribers, dabbers, DVDs, shirts and more. Shipping is always free and there are typically additional boxes available from prior months until they quickly sell out.
The company also collaborates with up and coming names in the street art community by including their custom made stickers as a mixed collection in each box monthly. This sticker trade program by Madbomr encourages graffiti and street artists to send in their stickers and Madbomr then sends them products and stickers in exchange. This empowers new artist discovery while inspiring the subscriber with fresh ideas surrounding art style and varied mediums. Those who sign up for the Madbomr mailing list will also receive a free sticker pack by mail (limit 2000 packs per newsletter push). Learn more about Madbomr at http://www.madbomr.com
