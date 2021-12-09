SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a list compiled by mg Magazine, GrowSpan Greenhouse Structures has been selected as one of this year's 50 best places to work in the cannabis industry. The list recognizes businesses who implement industry-leading employment practices and strive to create a model working environment.
"We've spent a lot of time focusing on improving our employee's experience," said Tania Tomoroga, Director of Marketing for GrowSpan. "We offer all the traditional benefits, but also hold numerous events throughout the year on both our campuses to create a tight community that respects each other and works well together."
GrowSpan provides their employees with 401(k), health, dental, vision and life insurance, as well as paid medical and family leave, wholesale club memberships and employee discounts. The company also prioritizes flexibility and employee growth, offering work-from-home options and an educational assistance program.
The past year presented a number of obstacles for the cannabis industry, often forcing employers to adapt in the face of pandemic-related challenges. GrowSpan's positive workplace culture has helped the company overcome these difficulties and continue to lead the way in greenhouse innovation.
"GrowSpan is honored to be recognized as a top industry employer," said Geoffrey Ching, Director of Sales for GrowSpan. "We take tremendous pride in vertically integrating the design, engineering, manufacturing and construction of commercial greenhouse projects."
The passionate employees at GrowSpan work in unison to provide the best experience for customers. Industry-leading teams allow the company to supply comprehensive growing solutions, ensuring no detail is overlooked while designing a grower's greenhouse.
"Over thirty manufacturing team members work to manufacture greenhouse components," added Ching. "GrowSpan Engineers focus on drafting engineered structural and foundation plans, complimented by dedicated GrowSpan Project Managers overseeing engineering, design and construction management of GrowSpan greenhouse projects."
In the years to come, GrowSpan plans to continue making strides toward maintaining a model workplace, as well as having a positive impact on the cannabis industry.
"We're really proud of the recognition, but it will hopefully allow us to continue to attract top greenhouse design and growing talent from across the country," said Tomoroga. "This is a great place to work, and the more people know it, the easier it will be to keep our offices full of innovative and forward-thinking growers, designers and professionals."
GrowSpan Greenhouse Structures is the industry-leading greenhouse manufacturer, providing premium greenhouses and growing solutions to cannabis operations. GrowSpan takes pride in providing structures that are both unique and functional and can help cannabis growers create or maintain a profitable growing business year-round.
To learn more about GrowSpan and their influence on the cannabis industry, visit http://www.GrowSpan.com or call 877.835.9996.
