REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideSpark, the leader in change communications, today announced the launch of the GuideSpark Leadership Series: The Connected Enterprise, a learning community for executive leaders focused on how to move the business forward in the post-pandemic world of work.
Featuring video interviews with C-level leaders and industry analysts, the Leadership Series offers executive-level insight, expertise and peer advice to help business leaders navigate the intersection of business, communication and change. The series tackles issues ranging from remote work communication challenges, shifting business strategies and how to lead with empathy to managing physical distancing in the post-pandemic work environment. The learning community also offers useful change-communication resources like whitepapers and blog posts that address specific business issues like setting new standards for productivity, employee trust and accountability, maintaining culture, how to stay connected while working remotely and ensuring organizational alignment in times of uncertainty.
"Executives are under a lot of pressure to chart a new course amid circumstances none of us have ever seen before. And, employees are looking to company leaders to provide reassurance, a source of truth and empathy," said Keith Kitani, CEO and co-founder at GuideSpark. "Our Leadership Series is designed specifically for executives to provide the kind of strategic insight they need to handle these demands and navigate the new normal based on lessons-learned from their peers—leaders who are right there in the trenches themselves."
At launch, the series offers short, digestible (under 30-minute) video interviews with global industry analyst Josh Bersin addressing "The Big Reset: What's Next for Business and HR," Yext Chief People Officer Brian Schipper on "Navigating Post-Pandemic: Maintaining an Aligned Workforce," and "Rethinking the Employee Value Proposition Post-pandemic" with Mike Bokina, Vice President and Head of Human Resources for Siemens USA. More episodes will be added in the coming weeks to address evolving topics.
"Organizations today are facing unprecedented challenges and moving from one crisis to the next. Overcoming them requires balancing the needs of multiple stakeholders, including employees, customers, shareholders, and the communities where we all live and work," said Bokina. "Further, a sharp focus on the health and safety of employees and meeting business imperatives while navigating a difficult global economic situation has forced organizations to rethink the employee value proposition – the future of work has become the now of work. It's a lot to tackle, and this series provides a valuable resource for executives to hear from leaders in a variety of industries on how they're handling some of these big issues."
Emphasizing the importance of personalized, engaging and measurable communication in navigating change, the GuideSpark Leadership Series aims to provide a critical resource to help leaders overcome communication, productivity and agility challenges that often complicate periods of rapid change. With insight from leaders across healthcare, software, hospitality, manufacturing and more, the series addresses a wide range of work environments from knowledge-based to factory floor operations and with varying employee demographics.
To learn from the first episodes in the series now, visit https://www.guidespark.com/leadership-series and sign up to receive updates when new resources are posted.
