PERKERSBURG, W. VA., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Max Shen imagined a guitar. David Ison envisoned a coffee table. Both resin-enhanced pieces earned $250 Woodcraft Gift Cards for their makers in the Woodcraft "Pour to Win" Contest in March.
"We are very pleased with the response to Woodcraft's 'Pour to Win' Contest – 530 entries," President and CEO Jack Bigger said. "It confirmed the growing interest among makers to create with resins. Congratulations to the five winners and a big thank-you to all the entrants for participating."
Judges selected Shen, from Redwood, California, as the Woodcraft Judges Award winner for his "Coastline Telecaster Guitar" that features pearlescent resin inlays, a California Ash burl body, walnut neck and rosewood fretboard. Viewers picked Ison, from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, as the Vote Award winner for his "Black Walnut Coffee Table" made from a walnut slab spit in two pieces and filled in with a resin pour.
The three runners-up chosen by the judges are George Partal of Bangor, Maine, "Magical Pearl Vase;" Tim Terras of Spring Creek, Nevada, "A Nest of Dragon Eggs;" and Chris Yacoub, no address available, "Knife."
Shen and Ison will each receive a $250 Woodcraft Gift Card. All five winners will receive a Woodcraft Prize Pack that includes a Woodcraft T-Shirt, a Woodcraft Enamel Mug, a Woodcraft Sticker, and a Woodcraft Beanie.
To learn more about the winners, click here. To view all the entries, visit woodcraft.com/pour-to-win.
For more information about Woodcraft and its extensive line of resins and resin casting supplies and accessories, contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482.
