LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strax Networks Inc., the innovative company behind the creation of StraxAR™, their augmented reality platform and companion app, has announced the signing of a two-year license and services agreement with the Guitar Center Music Foundation Inc., based in Los Angeles.
During this period Strax Networks Inc. will collaborate with the Guitar Center Music Foundation to use approved artist logos, images, and designated visuals with the StraxAR™ platform to turn them into a continuous series of private Augmented Reality channels. These AR channels will provide exclusive content directly from the artist, ranging from new songs written and possibly captured that same morning, to film footage of live events, providing an intimate view into the songwriting process and more. The StraxAR™ AR channels will have continuous, direct engagement with fans and deliver exclusive content worldwide, opening new gateways of accessibility to millions.
The Foundation will start their livestream series this spring featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Robby Krieger and the Robby Krieger Band. Other artists slated to perform include blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa and other phenomenal artists as the concert series performances continue throughout the spring and summer.
"The Guitar Center Music Foundation is excited to be engaging with Strax Networks, Inc," said Lynn Robison, Executive Director of the Foundation, "being able provide augmented reality experiences to those who support us will be a wonderful way for us to give back and honor the Foundation's mission. Having access to this innovative technology will enable us to dramatically expand awareness and our ability to support music programs."
"We are thrilled to be working with the Guitar Center Music Foundation on this initiative," said Eric Singleton, CEO of Strax Networks Inc., "our ability to create direct engagement channels for the artist with exclusive content via the StraxAR™ augmented reality platform opens new doors to connect with their fan base in settings not possible before."
About Strax Networks Inc.
Strax Networks Inc. is changing the way visual content is experienced around the world. Via our StraxAR™ platform, we offer simple, informative, interruption-free, and rapid time-to-value augmented reality experiences for partners and their customers, delivering revolutionary speed and accessibility. View, learn, and discover a world beyond your everyday reality as StraxAR™ opens new doors of perception and expression. Visit us online at www.straxnetworks.com
About the Guitar Center Music Foundation
The Guitar Center Music Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, believes that music participation is an essential element in the fabric of an enduring society. The organization aims to keep music education alive and available in our nation's schools and communities. Founded in 2005, the Foundation has reached over 300,000 people through its grants of instruments to music programs. These grant recipients, which give more people the opportunity to make music, include school music classrooms and community-based organization. For more information, please visit www.guitarcenterfoundation.org/.
