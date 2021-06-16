ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gupta Consulting Group, an Orange County, California-based DEI organization founded by global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion expert, Dr. Sangeeta Gupta, announced today that it has added a groundbreaking new race and ethnicity module to its innovative online ELEVATE DEI Learning Platform for the workplace. Currently, no other organization offers anything similar that accurately breaks down complex and sensitive race and ethnicity topics and provides terminology that gives company leaders, HR managers, and employees the tools they need to discuss these topics in the workplace. This module assists corporate leaders, business owners, and employees in understanding how to create a culture within their organization where respectful and fruitful dialogue can take place about sensitive issues, including the upcoming Juneteenth commemoration.
"The history of race and ethnicity in the U.S. is complex. And this has always been a difficult topic to discuss, so, in the past, we have usually avoided these conversations, but the events of 2020 and 2021 have pushed these discussions into all aspects of our lives, including the workplace," said Dr. Sangeeta Gupta, founder of Gupta Consulting Group. "And now, these conversations are taking place everywhere, and people are uncertain about what to say. By not having these conversations or having them without the right tools and foundational knowledge, employees will feel alienated and disrespected, which impacts engagement and productivity," Gupta added.
The ELEVATE DEI Learning Platform has helped the leaders of some of the world's largest corporations gain the skills necessary to build, create and lead workplaces. ELEVATE DEI Learning gives individuals and organizations the foundational knowledge and practical tools to drive effective behavioral change.
The Race and Ethnicity: Building a Common Understanding module provides the knowledge and tools to have respectful and impactful conversations and will help to open minds to different perspectives and realities.
Prior to its debut, the module was beta tested by companies and organizations.
"Dr. Gupta's Race & Ethnicity module has helped create an inclusive culture in our organization. No other training we've experienced has provided us with such extensive knowledge and given us the tools to better serve our community. These sensitive conversations are critical. ELEVATE's combination of teaching how to create a supportive culture that properly addresses these sensitive topics and provides historical insight to positively move us forward is the right combination for the workplace." - Derek Benson, Chief People Officer, Working Wardrobes.
"Our firm spends a lot of time communicating internally and externally. Our team and clients are spread out nationwide and are impacted differently by issues in our society. Properly addressing sensitive topics like discrimination against race or ethnicity is difficult. We struggled to find the ideal training to help us develop the skills needed to have these important conversations. Dr. Gupta's Race & Ethnicity module has helped us overcome the fear of having these crucial discussions and create a more inclusive environment for both our employees and clients." - Amy Freeman, Chief Human Resource Officer, Nossaman, LLP.
Juneteenth, a shortened form of June 19th, is the celebration of the day in 1865 when the last group of 250,000 enslaved people in Texas learned that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation two and a half years earlier. There is often confusion on how to acknowledge and discuss this event in the workplace.
"Juneteenth is a perfect example of how our society, including our corporate leaders, only understands a limited amount of our history. To really honor this day, we should strive to increase our knowledge of our shared history. Some of our history is difficult to internalize, but we need to learn and understand it so that we can move forward in a more inclusive and intentional way. ELEVATE DEI Learning, and specifically, the new Race and Ethnicity: Building a Common Understanding module, combines the needs of employees and businesses. It changes the way that you think about your culture and how to make it more inclusive, equitable, and engaging," Gupta added.
In the past, many leaders and organizations stayed away from these topics. But these conversations are taking place all around us, and we need to embrace this opportunity to create an inclusive experience for all employees.
To learn more about the ELEVATE DEI Learning Platform, visit the training page at https://guptaconsulting.com/elevate-dei-learning/
