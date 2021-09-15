FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GUY HARVEY RESORT ST. AUGUSTINE ANNOUNCES FALL PHOTO ACADEMY SESSIONS
The Guy Harvey Resort St. Augustine Beach and the St. Augustine Camera Club announced today their latest photo academy program with fall sessions starting October 15th and November 19th. The Photo Academy is a three-day program, with acclaimed photographer, Mark Krancer as instructor for the fall classes, with enrollment limited to twelve photographers. In the recent St Johns County 200th Anniversary photo contest, Krancer along with five members of the club all took home first place awards in various contest categories.
In announcing the fall program, Kevin DeNell, Chief Branding Officer of Guy Harvey Outpost noted, "Every image tells a story, as Guy Harvey reminds us. The Photo Academy mission is to help unlock the 'inner-artist' in each of us and inspire creative interpretation of the world around us. We're fortunate Mark Krancer's schedule allows him to share his expertise with our photography enthusiasts. " Krancer, owner of Kram Kran Photo, is among a select group of professional photographers who travel and host Guy Harvey Outpost Photo Academies at the company's various destination.
Adds Krancer, "As a program partner, this is a rewarding opportunity to share the tips and techniques I use to create award winning images of my adopted hometown region. The history, color and character of St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach make for a particularly diverse photo eco-system." On the first day, Krancer will explore the city's historic downtown followed on day two with visits to Castillo De San Marcos, the Alligator Farm and the city's iconic lighthouse. The academy concludes with a day of landscape photography at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park and Coquina Beach, showcasing their changing character as summertime gives way to winter. Enrollment cost for the three-day class is $300.
All Photo Academy graduates will have an opportunity for their photos to be selected for display at the hotel's Fast Glass Gallery, maintained by the St Augustine Camera Club, one of the country's largest and most active club for photography enthusiasts and professionals. This month the hotel celebrates the works of club members Terry Bottom, Julie Abella, Anthony Grarmong, Paul Coleman and Dan Voelinger, all award recipients in the recent St Johns County 200th Anniversary photo contest.
Guy Harvey Outpost Resorts is a specialty lodging company, with a mission to expand the recognized Guy Harvey brand into destinations with unique eco-systems and elevate awareness of marine conservation and sustainability at global, regional and local levels. The company's flagship property is the Guy Harvey Resort St. Augustine Beach. Dr. Guy Harvey serves as the company's chairman, operating alongside Guy Harvey Inc., both based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
H.I. Development Corp is a veteran hospitality development, ownership and management firm based in Tampa, Florida. With portfolios throughout the United States, Europe and the Caribbean, H.I. Development and its affiliates operate independent and nationally franchised hotels, resorts, and casinos, with emphasis on product quality and guest services.
