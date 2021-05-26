NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GZERO Media, a Eurasia Group company, captured four Telly Awards, in recognition of a range of innovative work spanning television, digital video, and livestream events. Specifically, the awards recognized the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer program carried on U.S. Public Television stations; The Red Pen, a political commentary video series hosted by Ian Bremmer; Puppet Regime, a political comedy video series featuring puppet versions of world leaders; and the four-part virtual event series, Connecting Through Crisis, produced in partnership with Microsoft during the 75th United Nations General Assembly.
At the 42nd Annual Telly Awards, winners were chosen from more than 12,000 entries submitted by news outlets and video producers from five continents and all fifty US states. GZERO was recognized for its work in the following categories:
- Puppet Regime – Online Series; Comedy Silver Winner
- The Red Pen – Online; Political/Commentary Bronze Winner
- 2020 UN General Assembly, Connecting through Crisis – Virtual Events & Experiences, Bronze Winner
- The Biggest Global Security Threats – Television; News Feature, Bronze Winner
"2020 was an extraordinary year that required innovation and inspiration to cover the story of our lifetimes during a pandemic–I'm so proud of our talented team and the range of work we produced." said GZERO Media CEO Alexsandra Sanford. "I hope these awards help bring more attention to the many geopolitical issues we're covering and expand our community of engaged viewers."
