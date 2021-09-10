EDWARDS, Colo., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hosted by HackerNoon in partnership with The Sandbox, The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest is an opportunity to share knowledge and opinions on metaverse gaming and the blockchain gaming industry as a whole.
Simply submitting an article to HackerNoon with the #gaming-metaverse tag is consideren an entry to win up to $2000 worth of SAND tokens from a $5800 prize pool each month, from August 1st to October 31st.
Anyone can write about their favorite blockchain games, gaming metaverses, game development, NFTs, play-to-earn platforms, and more. The sooner a story is submitted, the higher are chances of winning.
"As our lives and work increasingly move to the virtual world, the truth of our collective metaverse requires storytelling from the feet up," said HackerNoon CEO David Smooke, a 33-year-old currently living on planet earth. "Anyone can read and write about how gaming works in the metaverse."
Prizes Awarded Each Month
$5800 worth of SAND tokens* given out to the top 5 stories each month:
- 1st Place - $2000 in SAND
- 2nd Place - $1500 in SAND
- 3rd Place - $1000 in SAND
- 4th Place - $800 in SAND
- 5th Place - $500 in SAND
*SAND tokens can be easily converted into other cryptocurrencies or fiat currency on Binance, Uniswap, Crypto.com, and many other marketplaces.
How to Join The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest:
- Create a HackerNoon writer account (if you don't have one already)
- Write a story about one of the approved topics (see below)
- Submit the story with the #gaming-metaverse tag as one of your 8 story tags
The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest Rules & Guidelines
1. Must be 18+ to enter
2. Story submission must cover at least 1 of the contest topics (see full list below)*
3. Contestants can win more than one prize each month (the more stories you submit, the higher your chances of winning)
4. Must create a HackerNoon account, as winners will be contacted via email
*Special consideration will be given to stories that cover The Sandbox in some way.
View our current submissions for inspiration.
The Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest FAQs
Got questions? Good. Here are the answers.
Q: Who can enter the contest?
A: Anyone over the age of 18. There are no location restrictions.
Q: Can I write under a penname?
A: Yes! You can use your real name on your HN profile, a fake name, or even create a persona to write under. You can also enter the contest as both an individual or as a company writing under a branded account.
Q: How Long Will the Contest Run?
A: 3 Months (each round lasts 1 month and winners are announced at the end of each month)
Round 1: August 1 - August 31, 2021
Round 2: September 1 - September 30, 2021
Round 3: October 1 - October 31, 2021
Q: Can I submit more than one entry to the contest?
A: Yes. Contestants can submit as many #gaming-metaverse stories as they want each month. The more the merrier; the more you submit, the more chances you have of winning.
Q: How are the winners selected?
A: Each month, we'll take the top 10 story submissions that generated the most traffic. Those 10 stories will be voted on by HackerNoon staff and the 5 stories with the most votes win.
Q: Can I win more than one prize?
A: Yes! If you submit multiple stories, each has the chance to win. Nominees are selected by total traffic each month and then voted on by our team. If 2 of your submitted stories that month are in the top 10 most-trafficked that month, both of them are eligible to win a prize. This means you could potentially bag both first and second place in the contest if 2 of your stories make it to the top 10.
Q: If I win a prize in round 1, can I still submit another entry into round 2?
A: Absolutely! Please feel free to enter each round of the competition
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can play, build, own, and monetize their virtual experiences. The Sandbox empowers artists, creators, and players to build the platform they always envisioned, providing the means to unleash your creativity.
HackerNoon is a leading tech publication that receives millions of monthly views from tech enthusiasts all over the world world. We are the publishing platform chosen by professionals at Fortune 500 companies and startups alike, as well as general technophiles looking to share their ideas with the world. We regularly run contests to promote concepts such as a decentralized internet, and of course, the metaverse.
Media Contact
Limarc Ambalina, HackerNoon, 31061366617, limarc@hackernoon.com
SOURCE HackerNoon