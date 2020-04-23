TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty and the hosts of the popular online program "The Torque Show" are teaming up to produce a new web show called "The Love of Cars presented by Hagerty."
Hosted by Justin Bell and Tommy Kendall, the show will debut Tuesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. EDT exclusively on Hagerty's new media platform, hagerty.com/media, and Hagerty's Facebook page. McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty, and Jay Leno will be the show's first guests.
"The show is about incredible cars, fascinating people in the car world and having fun with cars in whatever form that means to you," said Bell.
After a long, successful career in racing, Bell has emerged as a leading automotive media host. In 1997, he won the FIA GT2 Championship and the following year he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans GT2 class and a pair of SCCA Trans-Am races. Kendall dominated the SCCA Trans-Am Series in the 1990s, scoring four series championships.
Together, they host the hit livestream program "The Torque Show." Created by Justin Bell, Tommy Kendall and multi-Emmy winning producer Jason Jacobson, the show leverages the pair's signature blend of expertise and wit. They will bring a similar light-hearted sensibility to "The Love of Cars" but with a more full-spectrum approach to the world of cars.
"If we had to describe 'The Love of Cars' in two words, they would be 'automotive lifestyle,' which means anything and everything related to how human beings interact with and draw pleasure from the automobile," said Bell. "Basically, if you like hanging around with buddies talking about cars and having a few laughs, this is for you."
On Episode 1, the two will interview McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty, a leading automotive lifestyle company that includes Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine and Hagerty Media, a web portal featuring the work of top auto journalists. Hagerty will discuss what the future holds for cars and driving.
The show also will feature an interview with comedian and car collector Jay Leno, who will offer car lovers advice on how to battle lockdown driving withdrawals.
About Hagerty
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle company and the world's largest membership, insurance and media organization for enthusiast vehicle owners. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance and MotorsportReg.com. Hagerty provides more specialty insurance to vintage vehicle enthusiasts than any other company. We keep car culture alive for future generations through numerous youth programs and by supporting the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) and the RPM Foundation.
About "The Torque Show"
Created by Justin Bell, Tommy Kendall and Jason Jacobson, The Torque Show was the realization of a dream of Justin's to have his own racing chat show. With JB and TK having such a high profile in the IMSA sportscar world (first as drivers then as TV broadcast hosts), when the opportunity came to make it happen they collaborated with Michelin and made their debut at the 2019 Rolex Daytona 24. Millions of viewers later, they can be found across all social platforms @TorqueShowLive.