MELBOURNE, Australia, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ultimate Stocks Game, a party game that parodies the extravagance of Wall St., launches today on Kickstarter. The Ultimate Stocks Game is a party game designed for two to five players who will face off against each other until there are no more trades possible. The winner is the player worth the most at the end of the game.
The Kickstarter campaign features several tiers, with major discounts to encourage users to sign up early. The earliest backers can get the game for the incredibly low price of AU$3.00; while the standard backer price will be AU$15.00.
The Ultimate Stocks Game is the third game created by Ultimate Party Games, an independent Australian tabletop games company. With a passion for tongue-in-cheek parody, Ultimate Party Games continues their mission to bring new ideas to the party game landscape.
The Ultimate Stocks Game's Kickstarter campaign is structured to have an accessible price point and aims to raise at least AU$1,000. This low campaign target means that despite the niche content; backers interested in a Stock Market x Party Game crossover are more likely to have this dream brought to life! The campaign will run from April 13th – May 16th. Upon success of the campaign, the flexibility of design can allow for future expansions.
Reward Tiers: There are 3 early bird reward tiers (AU$3 for 50 backers; AU$5 for 75 backers; AU$7 for 100 backers). The standard backer price is AU$15.
Age: 14+ (some mature themes)
Runtime: 20-45 mins
Expected Delivery: October 2021
About: The Ultimate Stocks Game is a party game where player compete against each other to become the wealthiest stock trader. Suitable for two to five players aged 14+; the game features over 120 cards of stock market parody.
Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ultimatepartygames/the-ultimate-stocks-game
Website: https://haggardgames.com.au/index.php/ultimate-stocks-game/
Images: https://haggardgames.com.au/TUSG/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ultimate-Party-Games-104980904942959
