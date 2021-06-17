MIAMI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Hair Restoration, the Miami-based accredited facility that is recognized for performing thousands of natural-looking surgical and non-surgical hair restoration procedures, announced today that their Founder and Director Dr. Jeffrey S. Epstein, MD, FACS, FISHRS, is being featured in the Luxury Guide Miami Summer 2021 Beauty and Wellness issue.
The feature will include a spotlight on Dr. Epstein's work as a world expert in hair restoration. Since 1994, Dr. Epstein has been treating men and women with hair loss, performing surgical and non-surgical procedures to restore eyebrows and beards, lower hairlines, create natural-appearing full hairlines, and perform corrective procedures for patients who have had unsatisfactory results from other providers. To date, Dr. Epstein and his team of experienced professionals have performed 15,000 hair restoration procedures for domestic patients from 50 states and international patients from over 40 countries.
"Our work is our passion." Said Dr. Epstein. "It's an honor to be featured in the guide alongside Miami's finest professionals in all service areas. We always strive to provide world-class service to our patients and being featured in the summer guide is an excellent opportunity to educate discerning patients about the options available for hair restoration."
At his practice, Dr. Epstein performs all hair restorations personally but is aided by a team of professionals including Dr. Anthony Bared, consultative services from European plastic surgeon Dr. Gorana Kuka Epstein, two nurse practitioners, and an extended full time support staff. In addition to performing FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) hair transplants including a no-shave approach that permits patients to be presentable the very same day, procedures which Dr. Epstein and his team can perform using 2600 grafts or more without issue, Dr. Epstein also dedicates his time as a Voluntary Assistant Professor at the University of Miami and writes at length and lectures on emerging hair restoration treatments including hairline lowering surgery and cell-based therapies.
His long list of achievements and recognitions include consistently being selected as one of the Best Doctors in America and regularly being awarded the distinction of a Castle Connelly Top Doctor. Dr. Epstein is a board-certified surgeon who holds credentials from the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery, and the American Board of Otolaryngology. He is also the past President of the Florida Society of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and has over 25 years of experience as a specialist in hair restoration and facial plastic surgery.
For more information on Dr. Epstein and The Foundation for Hair Restoration, visit http://www.foundhair.com. To book a consultation, write to info@foundhair.com or call the office at 305-666-1774.
About Dr. Epstein
Dr. Jeffrey S. Epstein, MD, FACS, FISHRS, is considered one of the world's most respected experts in hair restoration. He is the Founder and Director of The Foundation for Hair Restoration in Miami, an accredited and highly regarded medical facility serving domestic and international patients.
Foundation for Hair Restoration, foundhair.com, 305-666-1774, info@foundhair.com
